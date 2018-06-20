Union Grove/ Steele News

Youth Seminar is July 21 at Union Grove UMC

Sylvester/Union Grove UMC has service every Sunday. 1st and 3rd are at Sylvester and 2nd and 4th are at Union Grove. Sunday School at each church on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Bible Class each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Daytime Bible Study is offered on Wednesday also at 1:00 p.m. For more information please contact me.

Wellness Classes are offered on Mondays and Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Please come out and worship with us. We are under the leadership of Pastor EJ Shepard.

Union Grove United Methodist Church will host it’s first Youth Seminar on July 21 at 12:00 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend. We will be addressing social issues that affect the youth of today.

A word from Pastor Marcus Mann, We are told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You should begin your day with a good breakfast so that your body will have the “fuel” that it needs to get the day started and help energize you throughout the rest of the day.

Some of us skip breakfast and others never miss eating breakfast. There is another “breakfast meal” that is more important and we should never start our day off without it. Sadly, many do miss this meal. As a result, they go through the day with no energy, no discernment, nothing to strengthen them, with no hope, weak, fearful, faithless, full of doubt and confusion. What meal am I talking about? A spiritual breakfast — manna for our souls, God’s word.

While most would never dream of missing breakfast, they miss feeding their spirits each morning to make them healthy and give them the “bread” they need to make it through the day. God gave the children of Israel manna each morning- He didn’t wait until noon time or evening. They were to begin their day with it. This is symbolic and shows the significance of “gathering” His word each morning and starting our day off with it.

If you are one of those people who skip their spiritual breakfast, you now know the reason why you feel “spiritually empty.” You have to start your day off by feasting on God’s word. Take time to “eat” God’s word each morning — read it; meditate on it; hide it in your heart. It is the best thing you can do to ensure that you have the spiritual energy you need to make it through the day.