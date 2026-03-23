Below is a press release from PowerOutage.us:

Below you will find stats and insights on our post-event analysis of Winter Storm Fern, from our resident meteorologist, Jay Shafer. You can view the full report at https://poweroutage.us/research/winter-storm-fern-analysis.

Key Stats:

- Peak Outages: 1.1 million customers without power across 10 states (Tennessee 345k, Mississippi 189k, Louisiana 143k, Texas 142k)

- Historic Ice: Ice accretion exceeded 1.0 inch in northern Mississippi, one of the worst regional ice storm events since February 1994

- Restoration: Due to record ice, Mississippi's full restoration took over two weeks and 49% of outages lasted into day 3 of restoration.

- Historical Ranking: Among the top 10 most impactful U.S. ice storms

- Human & Economic: 174 fatalities, preliminary damage >$4 billion

Key Insights:

- Restoration timelines were primarily driven by hazard severity and infrastructure damage, not deficiencies in utility response.

- Extreme ice loading events require infrastructure rebuilding, extending restoration timelines.

- Data-driven resilience planning is increasingly critical, including extreme ice scenario planning, targeted vegetation management, and infrastructure hardening in high-risk corridors

- Independent outage analytics and standardized geospatial frameworks improve cross-utility benchmarking and can help regulators evaluate restoration performance objectively.

- Real-time geospatially standardized outage information can help utilities improve restoration time and reduce impact for major events.

You can access the full report at https://poweroutage.us/research/winter-storm-fern-analysis.