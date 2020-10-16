Happy Birthday:

Oct. 14: Ty Corban, Kenny Anderson, Carol Johnston Lindley, Doug Roby, Charles Fairchilds, Shawn Harris, Wayne Franklin, Jay Lushina, Horace Barton, Walker Martin Lindley, Kimberly Shirley Jones.

Oct. 15: Ruth Stewart, David Alexander, Chuck Watkins, Allen Taylor, Cole Pope, Thomas Williams, Charlie Sherman, Sherri Wilbourne, Margaret Beatty.

Oct. 16: Todd Warren, Glenn Logan, Lyllian Lee McMullan, Nancy Foreman, Lynn Lackey Phillips, Dees Gaddis Redditt, Michael Gibson, Kenneth Bradford, Scott Prewitt, Carl Durr, Bert Sharp, Cathy Cadden, Molly Malone.

Oct. 17: Charles Shields, Nancy Underwood King, John Bowie, Thelma Rhodes, Helen Crimm, Katherine Fountain Reigelman, Linda Williams, Muriel Rushing, Heather Tadlock.

Oct. 18: Betty Ezelle, Bill Stanton, Ricky Clarke, Ted Jones, Tim Chadwick, Roy Waldrip, Stephanie Mangum, Estelle Park, Cheri Watkins, Rancie B. Cummins, Nancy Derochuck, Lucille Patrick, Kim Moss, Talitha Hendry, Rendy Hedgepeth, Stephanie Harrison, Amy Gilbert, A J McCormick.

Oct. 19: Chris Rushing, Meg Gaddis Hatch, Alice Herron, Lori Harvey, Tommy Warren, Sherry Parks, Donnie Jones, Wilma Walsh, Larry Ingle, Adrienne Edwards, Jessie Paul Hollingsworth, Spencer Tullos.

Oct. 20: Mary Faye Bounds, Tena Ashmore, Robert M. Logan, Clay Mitchell, Clint Smith, Katherine Deneb Harris, Ashley Elizabeth Webb, James Threadgill.

Last week Forest United Methodist Church celebrated their belated Baccalaureate Sunday honoring Brennan Clark on her high school graduation. Congratulations, Brennan! We are proud of you and all the Class of 2020!!

How sorry we were to hear of the passing of Ernest ‘Sonny’ Cadden, who died at his home in Amory on October 3rd. Funeral services were held in Amory last Wednesday with burial at Masonic Cemetery there. Sonny and his wife, the former Margaret Smith, lived in Forest for several years where Margaret taught in the Forest Schools and moved to Amory upon Margaret’s retirement to be near family. Condolences to Margaret and their sons Carl and Lee of Amory, as well as daughter Dollie of Navarre, Florida.

We were saddened to receive word of the passing of Andy Gallman, who lived in Tennessee at the time of his death. Many of you will remember his late father, Andrew Gallman, who pastored the Forest Methodist Church in the 1960’s. Our sincere sympathy to Sherry and all the family.

Forest Rotarians enjoyed a presentation on Wednesday from Sheila Cumbest, pastor of Morton United Methodist Church, who also serves at Chairman of Trinity Mission in Forest. Rev. Cumbest received funds from the Forest Rotary Club on behalf of Trinity and gave club members a report of the activities of the mission.

September was a busy month for New grandchildren!!! On September 18th, Martha Henry welcomed Great Grandson Jaxtyn Cale Hollingsworth!

Four days earlier John Rowen Smith was welcomed by Bob and Jane Tadlock.

It was a granddaughter for Charlie and Sonya Sanders, who welcomed Joplin Spence Sanders on September 10.

Congratulations ALL!!!

And Tom and Margaret Burns celebrated grandson Lucas’ first birthday last week in Asheville, North Carolina. How time flies!! Forest surely misses you folks!

Proud of Peri Mitchell, granddaughter of Rhett Mitchell, and her girls’ soccer team for winning the Gulf Coast Classic last weekend. She is the daughter of Joe “Mitch” and Jennifer Mitchell of Biloxi. Congratulations, Peri!

Hurray!! Just learned of Lib Hill’s wonderful report from her doctors following her chemo and then surgery last month....

Our thanks to those from whom we received news this week. Please email your items of interest to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!