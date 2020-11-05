Happy Birthday

Nov. 4: Jamie Woods Dull, Jimmy Carr, Tim Sorey, Paul Farmer, Kayla G. Henderson, Jeff Barnes, Rosemary Ferguson, Robert M. Logan, Jr., Lisha R. Smith, Jimmy H. Woodard, Andy Stokes.

Nov 5: Dona Kreath Saxon, Hal Risher, Karen Ingle, Brandy Simpson.

Nov. 6: Johnnie Middleton, Naomi Tadlock, David Moulder, Ann Allison, Judy Pace Montgomery, Betty Posey, Kenneth Beatty, Steve Martin, Mrs. Frank Gilbert, Jordan Mapp.

Nov. 7: Mike Sorey, Mike Gould, Shauna Keyes, Johnny Rhodes, Brenda Brown Powe, Butch Barton, David Chamblee, Nell Shirley, Leonard Smith, Jason Driskell.

Nov. 8: Barbara Tucker, Billy Guyse, Jeann’e Bradford Rowland, Joyce Cabe, Melinda Nanney, Mark Graham, Alan Gilmer, Devera Brown, Evie Joy Burgess, Pat Strong, Eric Fortenberry.

Nov. 9: Deborah Stringer, Delton Riser, Terri Sessions Woods, Randal Hollingsworth, Joy Johnson, Jason McKnight, Holly Gilmer, Bill Hill, Tina Thompson, Dan Risher, Ron Coulter, David Hawkins, James Rea Fuller, David Tadlock.

Nov. 10: Chris Rhodes, Billie Jean Crotwell, Willa Dean Shoemaker, Jo Taylor, Addi McKay Rutland, Linda Robinson, Braydon Clark.

Our prayers go out to long time Forest family of Jackie Johnson Upton, whose husband, Harry Upton passed away Monday evening in Fairhope, Alabama, following an extended illness. Harry grew up in Laurel, and the couple met at Mississippi College. The funeral was last Friday afternoon at the Fairhope Methodist Church, with the burial in the nearby Montrose Cemetery. Among others present were their children, son Mark Upton of Charlotte, North Carolina, and daughter, Erin Upton Hendricks of Montrose, Alabama, as well as Jackie’s brother, Ray Johnson of Georgia. Also present were their grandchildren, and a niece, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Glen Pennington, who flew in from California. Following the funeral, out of town friends gathered at the Upton’s Rock Creek home. Next week, Jackie plans to fly to spend some time in Johnson City, Tennessee, with her sister, Dottie Johnson Pennington, who was unable to attend the funeral due to the declining health of her husband, Glen. Another close friend attending the funeral was former Mississippian Ray McPhail, now of Highlands, North Carolina.

Jim McCormick of Atlanta spent several days last week on business in Forest.

Several members of the Forest High School class of 1955 recently participated in a virtual class reunion. Among the members who “attended” the reunion were Bobbie Jones Marshall, now of Hattiesburg , Vi Tarrer Matlin of Avila Beach, California, Eugenia Carleton Baucum of Wiggins, Franz Epting of Florida, and Bill Lovett, who retired back in Forest following his naval career. The group enjoyed seeing one another and reminiscing over their high school years, particularly their graduation — which was 65 years ago!!!

On Saturday Gayla Steed of Olive Branch visited overnight with her parents, Barbara and Lamar Gatewood.

Thinking of our gulf coast friends who were again hit by Hurricane Zeta...and more seems to be out there now!

Please send your news to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!