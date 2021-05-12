Happy Birthday:

May 12: Kathleen Burgess, Diane Smith, Gail Marveggio, Stephanie Ashmore Pitts, Brock Pope, Melissa Wallace.

May 13: Kyle Stuart, Adeline Ferguson, Ricky Schaefer, Myron E. Smith, Jill Mayes, Angela Richardson, Cherie Hardin.

May 14: Eddie Makaffey, Fran Stanton, Millie Johnson, Byron Rushing, Vern Peterson, Jim Ashmore, Justin Robert Burns, Jana Johnson, Patti Gaddis.

May 15: Harvey Sanderson, Jimmy Hurdle, Jim Thompson, Martha Armstrong, Jeff Mitchell.

May 16: JoAnne Dearman, David Tabor, Mrs. H.L. Hegwood, Stephanie Griffin, Leotha Smith, Clint Graham.

May 17: Madge Mayfield, June Harvey, Ruby Hamilton, Barbara Wicker Price, Jerry Hughes, Cotton Foreman, Jim Johnson, Cleatis Fairchild, Elizabeth Robbins Lee Maron, William Steven Massey, Eddie McDill, Bobby Latham, Valerie Clark, Tamra Strebeck Mills, Stephen Eure, Lynn Atkison, Mary Gretchen Stubbs, Bobby Jones, Steven Eure, Randi Gayle Carter, Shelby Leigh Carter, Barbara Bounds Bailey.

May 18: Wimpy Harrison, Kenneth McCrory, Stacey Cole, Doug Graham, Nell Foreman, Steven Reed, Janice Burt, Melissa Strebeck, Michael Walters, Brian Robinson, Peg Nelson.

Hope all you Mothers enjoyed a happy Mother’s Day! Perhaps by next week more readers will send how they’ve celebrated!

Celebrating Mother’s Day last Sunday was Tyson and Bethany Bagley Mills on the arrival of their daughter, Zoey Lynn Mills, who was born in Athens, Georgia, on May 5th. She is being welcomed by big brother Gavin, as well as grandparents Freddie and Mary Lynn Bagley of Brandon. Zoey Lynn weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces at birth, and both mother and baby are doing great!! Congratulations all!!!

The Palmers gathered for Mother’s Day with the Threadgills at their condos in a Point Clear. Carol and James arrived on Thursday, followed by Scott Palmer, with his mother, Jean. It was especially good to have a change of pace, following the recent area storms. We think Jean was among the very last to have her power restored, and she was most appreciative to the many workers who worked so hard to accomplish this.

Other former Forest residents recently in Fairhope were Rhett Mitchell (and Judy Sims) and Jackie Johnson, who now lives close to her daughter, Erin Hendricks and family.

Loren Ormond McKibbens was also pleased that her family could be in town during the days surrounding Mother’s Day. Daughter Missy McKibbens Roper visited with her mom while her daughter, Loren Jane, was with friends at Rosemary Beach, Florida. Missy returned to Mountain Brook, just in time to witness much of last week’s terrible area flooding. Young men were videoed surfing and skiing down Mountain Brook Parkway. Many faculty cars across the street from Missy’s corner home were totaled by the flood waters also entering the Mountain Brook Junior High. Many assert that this year, 2021, has indeed continued to be a time to remember (or forget!)

Downtown Homewood, Alabama was also flooded last week, as many saw on the news.

Son Woods Ormond McKibbens of Homewood picked up longtime friend and former Baylor University roommate, Henry Nuygen of Dallas, who headed from the Mobile Regional Airport to Robertsdale, Alabama, to pick up his long awaited Golden Doodle pup!

Kib and Anna Laurie McKibbens of Tuscaloosa, also joined us for a long weekend to be with his mother and siblings.

It was also a Mother’s Day to remember for Terry and Merridy McKibbens Sims, as they juggled weekend tournaments from Mobile to Op, Alabama, with their four boys, and celebrated Mother’s Day with their moms. Never a dull moment, to be sure!

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored another successful Excellence in Academics banquet Thursday. The annual event, held at the Country Club of Jackson, honors top students of the area as well at star teachers. The speaker for this year's dinner was Michael Gibson of Madison, son of Dink and Edna Earle Gibson. We can now add speaking to the long list of things that Michael does well

For those who have an approaching wedding in their family, you might be interested in learning more about a new app co founded by Micah Joyner, who many of you know. She is the granddaughter of Lamar and Barbara Gatewood. The new app helps brides and grooms buy and sell pre-celebrated wedding attire and decor. People spend a lot of money on weddings and the whole process can stress people out. The Florida based, The Wedding Shop, produced an app to assist brides in finding the perfect outfits and decor for a fraction of the cost. It also helps engaged couples save some money. Sounds like a good idea and a win win situation! Check it out!

Ellen Stegall of Hattiesburg, accompanied by her daughter Stacey Pace, enjoyed a visit on Thursday in Forest with several longtime friends. They particularly enjoyed touring their former home, now the home of Lib Hill.

So sorry to learn that Reba Roy has been in the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s SICU in Jackson for over five weeks, following a serious automobile accident. At last report, she was hoping to be moved to Meridian Rehab, following another skin graph on her left leg. Our thoughts are with you, Reba, as you progress. Get well soon!!

Please send your news to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!