Happy Birthday:

March 4: Dennis Eure, Jr., Sonya Weems, Woody Strode, Melissa Barnes

March 5: Rene’ Case, Carl Henderson, Judy Atkison, Patsy McDill, Melissa Harrell, Nicholas Brown, Bridget Clark, Stuart Andrew Blackwell, Jessie Lee Fitzhugh, Luke Elliot Ueltschey.

March 6: June Ivy, Corrie Ann Hollingsworth, Margo Marveggio, Kerri Ashland Knox, Marshall Wallace, Hannah Claire Gay.

March 7: Bob Webb, Todd Youngblood, Clark Gordin, Suzanne Graham, Ricky Rawson, Jean Lackey, Justin Cochran Russell, Charles Kunkel, Morah Stokes.

March 8: Richie Miller, Michael Harvey, Bobby Lynn Hollingsworth, Larue Barnes, Jimmy Thigpen, Stacy Cunningham, Lee Anderson, Mary Ann Rogers, Pat Cleveland, Roger Walters.

March 9: Stacy Richardson, Allan Ross, Mary Jo Thweatt, Myrtle Derrick, Jill Marie Sadler, Sally Sadler, Jane Smythe Deppe, Mike Lee, Cameron Nicholson, Doug Moore, Donald Harris, Jason Tillman, Lee Mangum, Allan Atkison, Eddie Stokes, Rebecca Kelly.

March 10: Pat McMurphy, Merrill Mitchell, Kathy Craft, Dannette Wilkerson, Hiram Wilkerson, Darrell Brown, Kathy Morris Murphy, Mary Charles Dickens, Reita Watkins Gibson, Drew Hunt, John Brian Jones, Donnis Lasseter Harris, Alan Parkes, Ken Sims, Linda Powell, Connie Tew, Trevor Harrell, Bill Hopkins, Danielle Smith, Sally Butler.

It was a good time to ask for an update on Claudia Maron’s experience at the United States Navel Academy. Claudia won a place on the Academy’s Mock Trial Team which competed at William and Mary University in Williamsburg. Elizabeth Maron was in attendance for the first two rounds of competition.

So many in Forest have enjoyed the precious photos of Merrick Rhett Mitchell of Des Moines, Iowa, and parents, Asher and beautiful mom, Melissa! Grandparents are Mitch and Jennifer Mitchell and great grandfather Rhett Mitchell. The young family made their first cross country road trip to visit family throughout Mississippi. Congratulations all!

We’re happy to report that Lib Hill is now one step closer to home. She was transferred last week to Scott Regional Hospital in Morton (Ochsner) where she is undergoing rehabilition therapy. We hope to see you back in Forest soon, Lib!!

CONGRATULATIONS to Allen and Mitzi Breland on the birth of their fourth grandchild!!! Allen and Mitzi went to New York City in a blizzard to welcome a new grandson. All is well for the new baby and his parents, Marianna and Brian Hoff.

Summers Lee, who has been in the area for the past six months overseeing the renovation work on the Palace Theater building, has returned to China but plans to be back here in the Spring to check on the building’s progress. What a difference this ambitious project has made on the entire downtown Forest area!

Those with Forest connections continue to show up at Madison Central Baseball games this spring. After recovering from serious knee surgery Steven Lee grandson of Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee has pitched two games and played first base for the first six games for Madison Central. Forest natives Stephanie and Bryan Shaw attended the game against Brandon when Trippe Smith, grandson of Dr. Johnny and Diane Smith, scored for Madison when he ran for the pitcher Steven Lee. Former Forest High School baseball player Marty Adcock’s son Tray Adcock was a stand out player for Brandon. It is always good to hear about the offsprings of so many with Forest roots!

Local friends will want to add their sincere sympathy to Elizabeth Jennings, wife of Ralph Jennings, who passed away unexpectedly last Sunday evening. The Jennings were frequent visitors to Forest for many years.

Please send your news to us at lmckibbens@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!