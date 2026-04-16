Happy Birthday:

April 15: Dedra Garner, Johnny Gaddis, Steve McCann, Jessica Howard, Bolon Tadlock.

April 16: Mike Waltman, Janet Pryor Richardson, Randy Brown, Freddie Woods.

April 17: Laura Walther, Joyce Woods, Beverly Scales, Debbie Jones, Kay Christopher Sherman, John Wedgworth, Ann Crosby, Brian Ricks, Adam Smith.

April 18: Jerrold Walley, Jake Risher, Libby Massey, Nell Gibson, Anna Beth Lee, Gwen May Thornton, David N. Jones, II, Malissa Strebeck, Tracy Hawkins, Tom McKibbens.

April 19: Oliver Spence Sims, Bernice Stewart, Lavoynne Butts, Evan McDonald, Nancy Herran, Mary Eugenia McAuliffe, Mary Frances Bell, Shanna Rigby, Valerie Hellen. Greta Carroll, Mary Olivia Johnson.

April 20: Louise Bell, Judy Eure Spears, Vonda Patrick Tullos, Julie Lackey Simons, Hoye C. Hollingsworth, Sherry Pace, Joe Buddy Madden, Jo Lynn Fountain Smith, Willie S. Harrell, Jr., Bruce Hellen, Bill Rigby, Madison Smith.

April 21: Phyllis Lewis, Richard Stevens, Jimmie Dale Warren, Kristi Harvey, Tony Chance, Coleman Howard, Ryan Simmons. Paula Barnes Brown, Kim Red Fowler

Among those from out of town who joined Susan Doty Adams and attended the graveside service at Eastern Cemetery for her brother David Doty last Monday were Bubby Johnston of Quitman, Sarah Mills Elliott of Brandon, Nancy Dearman Lee and her daughters Kristy Lee Sanders and Jenifer Lee Lowe, all of Madison. The funeral had been held earlier in the day at First Baptist Church, Brookhaven.

Mary Jo Walsh and Kelly Leiden of Oxford spent several days last week in Forest and were guests in the home of Susan and Tommy Brown.

Forest Rotarians enjoyed a special treat last Wednesday when Otto Jelinek presented the program. Otto is the proprietor of “Mississippi Barbeque” that will be opening soon in the Palace Theater building on East Main Street. Otto served members a DELICIOUS meal which was a sampling of what will be served in the restaurant. Allen Breland was program chairman.

Former Forest folks, Tom and Margaret Burns, now of Fletcher, North Carolina, and Hugh and Madero Carr of Brandon, have really been traveling! A real highlight was an exciting French River boat cruise from Lyon. Monte Carlo sounded enjoyable too! Can’t wait for a full report.

Over the Easter holiday, Scott Palmer enjoyed a weekend visit with the McKibbens family at Point Clear. While at the Grand Hotel, he was delighted to also run into former Forest resident Susie Lee Hederman and her son Stuart, of Jackson, who were also enjoying the holiday at the Hotel.

Entertaining on their wharf for a casual Saturday evening dinner were Loren McKibbens and son Kib and Anna Laurie, daughters Missy M. Roper and Loren Jane of Birmingham, and Merridy and Terry Sim’s, Steele, Spence, Trice and Tyke; Harper Duffy and her parents, Duff and Jada; and cousins, Phil and Dinah Callahan, all of Fairhope, Alabama.

Saddened to learn of two recent Bearcat passings… Frank Jones and Franklin Massey.

Lori Red Miller’s husband, Todd, was recognized last week for his 30 years of service in choir and choral music. He is the Professor of Music at Lone Star College System in Kingwood, Texas. So proud of the many honors received by this talented couple.

Please send your news for the column to us at lmckibbens@gmail.com. We want to hear from you!