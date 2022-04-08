Happy Birthday:

Aug. 3: Perry Dubard, James Goss, Louise S. Daherty, Kim Eure, Vi Tarrer Matlin, Kay Eure, Mike Smith, Mary Frances Townsend, Nan Tabor, Timothy William Pace, Stacy Smith, Joey Rigby.

Aug. 4: Ellen T. Johnson, Tommy Colbert, Henry Risher, Lee Ann Livingston, Colon Anding, Ceaphus Myers, Shirley Mapp, Martha W. Henry, Raymond Hamm.

AUG. 5: Tommy Vincent, Junior Mathis, Dianne Freeman, Gladys Lott, Peggy Burns, Martha Grace Livingston, Jeff Myers, Webb Moulder, Patrick Watson, Nathan Chambers, Donna Clark, Michelle Ladd, Jonathan Gibbs, Tracy Rushing.

AUG. 6: Paula Gray Whatley, Butch Gilbert, Jeffrey Goss, Phil Tate, Jamie Lynn Catalina, Charles Clark.

AUG. 7: Tony Dennis, David Robbins, Thomas Fairchild, Bill Dearman III, Sheila Hatch, Marianna Fountain, Gina Griffin, Michael B. McCusker, Sam Nelson.

AUG. 8: Cory Sherman Stewart, Tom Walker, Jason Credille, Douglas Courtney, Sallie Tarrer Pace, Paul Smith, Pat Harrison, Allie Rue Gardner, Becky Hawkins, Elvie Crimm, Patsy Dennis, Sean Franklin, Brenda Johnson, Bill Jackson, Billy Dwane Alexander.

AUG. 9: Scott Palmer, Paul Bridges, Jackie Elliott, Stan Mitchell, Johnnie Harrell, Ray Johnson, Bill Hawkins, Deanne Cooper, Charles Cooper, Pat Rhodes Podiva, Katie Crisler Madden, Randy May, Donald Chambers, Veatrice Nanney.

Cheers to Forest First Baptist Church Youth Group for their recent Act of Kindness! Talk about a Blessing, these young people showed up in Barbara Gatewood’s yard while she was still a patient in Baptist Hospital in Jackson, cleaning up debris from where a tree had recently been cut. “It brought tears!,” Barbara said. “There’s nothing like being a part of a church family, wonderful friends, neighbors and family! I’m more than grateful for this act of kindness.”

After a total hip replacement from the recent fall, Barbara spent a week in-house rehab in Baptist Hospital, then was moved to Lackey for rehab for two more weeks.

Daughter Alicia has had her hands full in Florida with her own daughter Micah’s spinal surgery, and daughter Gayla has had the nursing job with Barbara. Barbara is certainly blessed with two loving, caring daughters and a great many thoughtful neighbors and friends throughout the community. Gayla left last Friday afternoon, to work a week before she returns to Forest.

Received word that former longtime Forest resident, Dale Boyles, lost his wife last Thursday evening, following a brief illness. Visitation for Myrna Boyles was in Prattville, Alabama, Thursday at 11:00 am and the funeral followed at noon at Boone’s Chapel Baptist Church. Burial was at the church cemetery. We extend our sympathy to Dale and his family.

Have you heard the Forest High School band practicing? Surely brings back memories of the good ole days!! Band Camp 2022 is well under way. Our Pride of Forest marching band is hard at work! Football season is just around the corner! Looking forward to a great fall!! Go Forest! Go Bearcats!!

Speaking of “golden oldies,” one such group just gathered and exchanged lots of memories throughout their high school reunion! Bearcats, and kittens, cheerleaders, superior band members, and majorettes were all well represented. What a fun group!! Among those celebrating their Fiftieth Forest High School Bearcat’s ‘72 Reunion last week, with a dinner at the lovely Forest home of Jackie and Gail Calhoun were Debbie Carpenter Armstrong, Randy Dilley, Barbara Bridges Pryor, Glenn Crosby, Becky Windham Ivey, Jan Ormond Sherman, Dink Eure,

Beverly Gaddis Woods, Ted Jones, Jesse Lancaster, Ginny Lee Jordon, Jane Mitchell Jones, Johnny Stringer, Phillip Broadhead, David Tadlock, Frank Sturrup, Lambert Lane and host, Jackie Calhoun.

Classmates from the FHS Class of ‘72 traveling the furtherest were Glenn Crosby, coming from California, and Jan Ormond Sherman arriving from Connecticut. (Delicious steaks were cooked outside by David “Kat” Lee!)

Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee were invited to travel with their son Stewart’s family to Sandestin for the Mississippi Bar Convention. The grandparents received royal treatment from Tom III, Mollie, Steven and Michael as they attended activities with the convention, visited with friends and spent time enjoying the beach scene.

Scott Palmer enjoyed a brief weekend visit to Oxford recently, in preparation for football season.

Forest natives Heather and Stewart Lee with Tom III, Steven and Michael came to Forest to see their good friend Daniel Kaskie who was in Forest along with the other Kaskie children for the memorial service for their mother. Daniel and Stewart shared memories of their Forest High School Days and agreed that growing up in Forest was a huge blessing in their lives.

Please send your news or add your comments for the column to maybethmo@aol.com. Thank you for reading the column! We want to hear from you!