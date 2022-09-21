Happy Birthday:

Wing Dang Doodle is this weekend at Gaddis Park!! Hope you’ll be able to attend Saturday’s event. It is sponsored by the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, and was cancelled during Covid. Making up for lost time, the 5K run/walk begin at 8:00 a.m. and the 1/2 mile kids run begins immediately thereafter. You might want to bring along a lawn chair, as there are fun tournaments and special entertainment throughout the day, in addition to plenty of good shopping and great food! Come out and support this festival, as it recovers from the two Covid years!

Well respected Tenor and Conductor Todd Miller of Kingswood, Texas, is Professor of Music, Chair of Visual and Performing Arts and Director of Choirs at Lone Star College-Kingswood. Kudos to Todd and his wife, longtime Forest resident Lori Red Miller, along with LSC-Kingwood students, alumni, faculty (and a few additional friends) for their great performance backing up Michael Buble’ last Tuesday evening at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Wonderful performance and great memories for all!!!

A big thank you to additional “friends of the band” for most generously donating bottled water for upcoming games. The band continues to receive outstanding support from local organizations as well as wonderful Pride of Forest alumni!

Congratulations to the 2022-23 Midlothian Heritage High School Homecoming King, Kaden Brown, grandson of Jeff and Brenda Wheeler Seaney, and Homecoming Queen, Mya Lemke. Kaden also made five touchdowns to win over number eight ranked LaVega-Waco! MHHS is a 5A high school in Midlothian, Texas.

Just learned the youngest son of Dr. John and Diane Smith, long time Forest residents, now of Madison, has recently moved to Fairhope, with his family, joining a growing Forest connected community. After completing a residency and fellowship in interventional radiology, Dr. Taylor Smith has joined Alabama Coastal Radiology Group. Taylor and Haley, along with young children Axel and Remi, have already been welcomed to the area by his aunt, Cheryl Smith, and cousins Chris Smith, Amy Megginson, Stephen Smith, and their families, all from Fairhope.

When most people were just learning of the passing of Gary Risher, Jan Risher Naudin was sitting in the lobby of the Bank of Forest, waiting to set up the Gary Risher Bearcat Fund to provide for the students of Forest Schools to participate in extracurricular activities. Her dad would certainly have liked the idea of him playing a small part in kids doing things and having fun. He did love some extracurricular activities. He passed away last Thursday night shortly before midnight. Forest Schools have changed a lot through the years. There are a lot of kids who can benefit from a little help. He (and we) would want them to be able to do all the things and not to let something like a student activity fee hold them back.

What a wonderful idea coming from the Risher family!

Visitation for Gary Risher was Saturday from 5-8 pm at Ott and Lee and from 2:30-3-30 Sunday at Forest Baptist Church, followed by the Funeral at 4 pm on Sunday afternoon at Forest Baptist Church. Any wishing to make a donation, can send a check, made to Forest Municipal School District, with Gary Risher Bearcat Fund in the memo. (Send to 325 Cleveland Street, Forest, MS. 39074.) If you’d rather donate digitally, let Jan know. Please continue to keep the Risher family in your thoughts.

