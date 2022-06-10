Happy Birthday:

Oct. 5: Ronnie Anthony, Sheila Pryor, Tom Stewart Lee, Jr., David Scruggs, Lee Bishop, Kenton Allen Smith, Ronnie Foreman, Phyllis Herrington, Gigi Farmer, Brett Bagley, Chad Brown, Chan Brown, Allyson Heflin Riser, Elizabeth Woods, Phyllis Sharp, Steve Posey, Caitlin Slay, Miriam Coates.

Oct. 6: Ritchie Shields, Morgan Madden, Gail Lee, Joanna Austin, Justin Windham, Kevin Gordon, Leigh G. Thomas, Faith Fillengane, Thomas Culipher, Cissy Gilbert, Samantha Webb.

Oct. 7: Ricky Rawson, Max Long, Sandra Harrison, Doris Jean Leahey, Ronnie Fortinberry, Sammye Jean Webb, David Tucker, Denise Rogers, Ramona McAuliffe, Randy Hawthorne, Ed Derachuck, Dr. Jimmy Johnson.

Oct. 8: James Golden, Walter Bounds, Sue Singleton May, Ann Singleton Burris, Rodney Graham, Gerald Dean Tucker, Ken Gordon III, Chuck Parks, Jeffery David Fairley, Mandy Nabors Myers, Pat Nabors, Steve Davidson, Carolyn Moore, Dollie Cadden, Jeannie Cook, Lou Ann Godfrey, Linda Mason, Nicky Tillman, Karianne Henderson.

Oct. 9: Alicia McIntire, Lewis Whitacre, Pat Foreman, James Autry, Henry Glaze, Willa McClennahan, Lee Crimm, Adam O. Thomas, Jr., Christopher Thomas.

Oct. 10: Connie Gordin, Jeff Gaddis, Linda Corinne Hollingsworth, Carolyn Jones, Mrs. Lyda Mayo, Lee Holifield, Nathan Sharp, Jarrod Hill.

Oct. 11: Jennifer Wolverton, Terry Harvey, Maudine Hall, Bertha Crimm, Pat Waldrip, Mrs. Joe Warren, Sarah Hamm.

Congratulations to Dr. Lauren Phillips, DDS, a young professional who was chosen as one of the Top 20 under 40 by the people of Oxford and Lafayette County in a program sponsored by the Oxford Eagle. Lauren Walsh Leiden Phillips DDS is the wife of Bridges Phillips, daughter of Kelly Leiden and granddaughter of Mary Jo Walsh.

She was chosen because she is a very hard working and community minded young professional, who always looks for ways to be the best version of herself, while helping others. Without hesitation she is involved in worthy causes such as Cara, Alexa Kids and JA Sponsored activities.

Lauren is a graduate of East Rankin Academy, University of Mississippi and University of Tennessee School of Dentistry. She began and continues her career at Oxford Dental.

Our sincere sympathy goes out to all the family of Jim Lackey, who passed away. Among the family members who were in Forest on Friday for Jim’s memorial service at Eastern Cemetery were his father, Jimmy and Carol Lackey of Shelbyville, Tennessee; sisters Julie Lackey of Madison, and Jenny and Ted Allen of Brandon; Jean Allen and family of Magee, Linda Lackey Lamar of Oxford, Leah Shelton Wilkerson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Bill and Betty Barnett Mitchell of Hattiesburg, who were accompanied by their daughter, Elizabeth of Canton, Texas.

Great success for the Pride of Forest Band! All Superior ratings in band, Superior Drum Major, Guard, and Percussion. Best in Class Band, Drum Major, Guard, and Percussion, and Grand Champion of the 2022 Excalibur Showdown (Marching Festival), hosted at West Lauderdale High School.

Congratulations! So proud of this group — and to all who are supporting them in so many ways!! Go Forest!!

Bill Loper, now of Clayton, Georgia, really knows how to make his Bearcat friends feel older. Earlier in the month he and Sharon got to see their Great Grandson Louis play in his Middle School football game in Crestview, Florida. His Shoal River Middle School Mustangs defeated Destin Middle School 42-7. Good game and proud of Louis! The following Saturday they enjoyed watching Great Grandson George play soccer.

Last Sunday, Forest Bearcats, including Pride of Forest Band members, were well represented among those especially invited to the Methodist Church for a special lunch following the Service, enjoyed by all!

Congratulations to Rebecca Bravet, sixteen year old, member of the Pride of Forest Band member who was a recent candidate for Hispanic Heritage Queen.

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian, last week. Have not yet heard from our extended Forest family members living in Florida, but our thoughts and prayers are with all. Let us hear your stories!

If you have news, please email us at maybethmo@aol.com.