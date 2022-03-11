Happy Birthday:

Nov. 2: Walter Hatch, Jean Bridges, Joy Risher Power, Rae Lynn Hollingsworth, John E. Farmer, Linda F. Wright, Charles Brown, James Clark, Chris Fisher.

Nov. 3: Ashley Harrison, Dayna Lee, Patricia Griffin, Mary Griffin, Mrs. Bernice Phillips, Leon J. Moore, Elyse Tyree, Babbs Baggett, Dwight Faulkner.

Nov. 4: Jamie Woods, Jimmy Carr, Tim Sorey, Paul Farmer, Kayla G. Henderson, Jeff Barnes, Rosemary Ferguson, Robert M. Logan, Jr., Lisha R. Smith, Jimmy H. Woodard, Andy Stokes.

Nov 5: Dona Kreath Saxon, Hal Risher, Karen Ingle, Brandy Simpson.

Nov. 6: Johnnie Middleton, Naomi Tadlock, David Moulder, Ann Allison, Judy Pace Montgomery, Betty Posey, Kenneth Beatty, Steve Martin, Mrs. Frank Gilbert, Jordan Mapp.

Nov. 7: Mike Sorey, Mike Gould, Shauna Keyes, Brenda Brown Powe, Butch Barton, David Chamblee, Nell Shirley, Leonard Smith, Jason Driskell.

Nov.8: Barbara Tucker, Billy Guyse, Jeann’e Bradford Rowland, Joyce Cabe, Melinda Nanney, Mark Graham, Alan Gilmer, Devera Brown, Evie Joy Burgess, Pat Strong, Eric Fortenberry.

Recent guests in the home of Irene Martin were Connor and Harper Leigh Steptoe and Sidney Shoemaker, who were busy planning their wedding (set for November 19). Also visiting Irene was Russell Paul Martin, Jr., along with grandparents, Steve and Karon Martin and Cathy Harvey, and babysitter, Abigail King and Eleyna Bergin.

On Sunday afternoon Claire Harris and Nick Churchill met to plan music for their wedding on December 17.

Gene Walker seems to be recovering nicely from recent hip surgery. Get well soon, Gene!

Jim McCormick of Atlanta Georgia spent several days last week in Forest.

Over the weekend, Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee attended the lovely Mississippi College gala for the dedication of the Gore Complex and recognition of Jane Mangum Hederman as Alumnae of the Year.

Fingers Crossed! The final results of the competition was announced after the column deadline, but the Forest High School Band was excited to be included once again in the Mississippi Class 3A State Championship. This event was held at Germantown High School on Saturday, October 29. As you’ve heard, The Pride of Forest Band earned all Superior ratings at the MHSAA STATE Marching Evaluation hosted at Neshoba Central. Also receiving Superior ratings there were Color Guard, Percussion, and Drum Majors Amorie Gray & Keily Marroquin.

This was an opportunity to display the talents and abilities of our outstanding FHS students. Support from all is greatly appreciated. Readers, surely hope you will “Band Together,” and join those already strongly supporting this talented group of performers. Stay tuned for more results!

It brought tears to my eyes to hear how the Morton Panthers rolled out the red carpet for the Risher family last Friday night to honoring Gary’s memory. They painted his initials on the football field and announced the start of the Gary Risher Sportsmanship Award for a player from each team, both Forest and Morton.

Escorting Nelda Risher to the event were Bubby Johnston and Jackie Calhoun.

Thanks, Morton, for being so thoughtful to the family and remembering Coach Risher in such a special way.

George and Jo Taylor and Judge Tom and Norma Ruth Lee met up with each other at the Madison Central vs Germantown High School football game last week. They delighted in getting to see their grandchildren perform.

Cade Shaw 9th grade son of Brian and Stephanie Shaw played the French Horn in the spectacular halftime show performed by the Madison Central High School Band.

Mollie Lee 12th grade daughter of Stewart and Heather Lee choreographed the impressive dance routine performed by the Dance Team.

