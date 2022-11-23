Happy Birthday:

Nov. 23: Sheila Tate, Linda Craig, Maxine Dement, Jenna Gardner, Joey Baker, Christopher Huff, Mrs. Jewel Harris, Sheila Newell.

Nov. 24: Sue Guyse, Sandra Phillips, Michael Autry, W. D. McCann, John Michael Reed, Angie Greer, Donna Rogers, Kate Brown, Graham Burns.

Nov. 25: Elma Jones, Betty Jones, Kenneth Harvey, Wendy Tennyson, Johnny M. Morrow, Mrs. Talmadge Reeves, Lucy Lee Shaw, Rose Weger, Stella Brock, Dinah Whatley.

Nov. 26: Johnny Freeman, Susie Stagg, Sandra K. Howard, Johnny Eure, Shirley Goodwin, Debbie Luke, Norman Brown, Ann M. Christopher, George Odom, Rusty Sparks, Frank Edmondson, Jr. Todrick Body, Thelma Hollingsworth, Bobby Hardin.

Nov. 27: Watts Ueltschey, Nell Crout, Gary Gordon, Roland Harris, Gail Putnam, Anne Ivey, Daphney Tadlock, Sharon Robinson Stone, Donald Harris, Gail Haralson.

Nov. 28: Dr. Ed Stuart, Fred Owen Smith, Lance Shirley, Jean Watkins, Dewayne Wedgeworth, Brian Hollingsworth, Melissa Hellen.

Nov. 29: Debbie Burns, Gloria Daniels, Frank Dement, III, Prescilla Cooksey, Ricky Creel, Tonya Courtney, Colin Smith, Tracy Holifield, Elese Ros.

Happy Thanksgiving!!! Hope you have a blessed holiday season. Following this weekend, will begin the countdown to Christmas!!

Now it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Forest, Mississippi.

The candy canes are back up…and the family of Jean Palmer, son Scott Palmer and daughter, Carol Palmer Threadgill, and so many others throughout the community are pleased the City of Forest could use the decorations that have been a favorite here for generations!! As one of our nostalgic readers said, “Precious memories! What a wonderful tribute to your parents, Charles and Jean Palmer, to share with the city!” The candy canes are a treasured piece of Forest’s Christmas’ Past, as we rejoice in entering the blessed holiday season.

Enjoyed getting to know several mothers and daughters visiting Episcopal High School for the 121 year big rivalry game against Wood Berry. (EHS won!!)

One bit of special interest to some Forest folks would be Newton, Mississippi connected friends, Ashlee Todd and daughter Kathryn Taylor Todd, who were among those visiting from Birmingham. Ashlee’s parents, Bob and LaNita Douglas, still living in Newton. Small world. They all are still lamenting their loss of Burns Clothing Store — of course, we are, too!!

Sorry to learn that Linda Risher’s grandson, Nathan Robertson has been in hospital several days, and at the time this info was received, they were still unsure of the cause. It has something to do with his immune system, affecting his spine. Please keep Nathan and his whole family in your thoughts as they continue to search for additional answers and healing.

Please send your news to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you.