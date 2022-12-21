Happy Birthday:

Dec. 21: Suzanne Graham, Wayne Harrell, Glenn Bagley, Mike Kelso, Doyle Hamm, Franklin (Biff) Power, Jr., Helen Clark, Dennis Powell, Jennifer Thomas, Wayland Webb.

Dec. 22: Linda McClennahan, Bob Kilpatrick, Jimmy R. Patrick, Phyllis Greener Cox, Tresha Clark, Mark Craig, Mrs. Charles Burner, Beverly Joyce Epting, Trey Jones, Chris Hamm, Evelyn Durr, Michael King

Dec. 23: Wayne Eubanks, Deborah Rester Allen, Patti Thompson, Deborah Broadhead, Stacy Thompson, Ryan Heumier.

Dec. 24: J.C. Rowell, Darla Moss, Christi Carol Wallace, Johnny Epting, Joe L. Townsend, Carol Graham Perkins, Stacy Jackson, Alma Parkman.

Dec. 25: Mrs. John H. Edwards, Rusty Foreman, Kathy Lynn Self, Bonnie Broadhead, Mrs. Curlee Green, Carl Woods, Johnny Wilson Gunn, Jr., Ashley Austin, Sarah Orr, Mike Beatty, Holly Webb.

Dec. 26: Helen Cox, Jackie Gibbs.

Dec. 27: Andy Stevens, Betty McDill, Scottie Ball, Margaret Thompson, Michael Harris, Wyatt Gerald, Diane Logan, Jane Risher, Charles Derschuck, Patty Reynolds, Pat Rogers, Robin Aultman, T. W. Warren.

Hope you saw on PBS: a mother’s quest to understand what lies ahead for her autistic son...beginning with Autism Case Number 1 from Forest. Don Tripplet was one of our most dedicated readers — and contributors. We surely have missed the postcards of exotic lands in recent years Don sent to us for the column from his travels all over the world!

We understand the program will be replayed several times during the month of December. What a heart warming tribute to our beloved hometown.

Attending the recent “It’s Christmas Again” movie featuring Bettye Bustin’s talented grandson, Lawson Touliatos, shown in Jackson at the Cinemark Theatre in Pearl and Malco in Madison were George and Jo Taylor, Beverley Woods, Margaret Chance, Terry Vance, Larkin Vance, Sandra Jones, Gwyn Cooper, Wanda Brantley, Corvain Brantley, Bobby Shumaker, Faith Shumaker, Angela Crimm, Rick Sellers, Randy Sellers, Becky Rockhill, Vic Rockhill, Elizabeth Lee Maron, and Norma Ruth Lee.

Lawson is the 18-year-old son of Lori Bustin and Dr. John Touliatos. It was thrilling to catch a scene with Lori Touliatos in it. (She was actually named in the list of characters at the end of the movie.)

Congratulations to East Central Community College graduate Eli Cooper, grandson of proud grandfather, Corvain Brantley. Eli was one of 25 ECCC December graduates.

Proud of our Forest High School students who represented our band program at the Mississippi Bandmasters State Band Clinic in Natchez: Jayden Cox, 1st chair, Red Band, mallet percussion, and Jonatan Peña, 4th chair, White Band, Alto Sax. Congratulations!!

Allen and Mitzi Breland returned to Forest on Tuesday after spending several days in Oxford.

The Young at Heart group at Forest Baptist Church had a special treat when Eva Hart, former pianist at First Baptist Church of Jackson, was the entertainment for its Christmas gathering on Thursday. Eva has many ties to Forest, including being the college roommate of the late Martha Noble Lee Hassell.

Scott Palmer spent last weekend in Oxford and enjoyed visits with friends there, including Linda and Wayne Terry Lamar.

Former Forest Bearcat Bill Durr is beaming over the awards won by grandsons, Brayden Bullock and Nash Durr, named Best Defensive Player and Best Offensive Player, also 1st Team All District!! Congratulations, Boys and Bill!!

Last Tuesday night grandson Spence Sims’ 7A Fairhope Pirates basketball team beat Mobile’s Baker (w the #1 ranked ‘24 player), and Spence scored 46 points, breaking the FHS school record for points scored by a player in a single game!!! Between the two players, nearly 90 points were scored in this epic event. The internet is still hot with chatter. Calls are coming in from all over the world. Spence is the great grandson of late columnist, Maybeth Ormond, who attended as many as possible of her grandsons’ basketball and baseball games. Now she has a front row seat!

Don’t forget Santa’s milk and cookies!

Merry Christmas!!

Send your Christmas news to the column at maybethmo@aol.com. Can’t wait to hear your news!