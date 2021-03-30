Happy Birthday:

March 31: Carol Christine Shaw, Kenneth Melichar, Brenda Marler Tillman, Brad Thompson, Robbye Ann Lee, Laurie Elkins, Brandi Brock.

April 1: Sara Harrison Elam, Carole Hawkins, Chris Wolverton, Mitzi Turner, Ruth Trest, Donna Webb, Ruby Wedgworth, Lynne Kenna, Albert Gibbs, Sr., Leeana Stiltner.

April 2: RoseAnn Lynn, Martha Derrick, Jean Underwood Cox, Ann Boykin, Harriett Lou Boozer, Kathy Spencer, Christy Hollingsworth, Garrett Karnatz.

April 3: Mercer Lee III, Martha Marler Epstein, Phillip Gaddis, Maralyn Phillips, Ada Todd Weaver, Ellen Lackey, Laurie Long, Jamie Lee, Austin Foreman, Brian Shaw, Kyle Alexander Craig, Ronald Warnock.

April 4: Kayla Welbourne, Georgia Lynn Jones, Joe Thrash, Robert Marveggio, Joyce Carr, Jeannie Bailey Tadlock, Mike Pace, Charles Smith, Jana Nester, John Alumbaugh, David Nabors, Joyce Lathem.

April 5: Michael Sessions, Ronny Thomas, Jerry Lee, Linda Carol Thomas Tucker, Amy Lewis, Phyllis Wiltshire, Wendy Rene Wallace, Jan Halford, Larry Carroll, Quinton Davis, Mike Mulvehill.

April 6: Krystle Carollo, Bettye Daigre, Marie N. Coleman, Sharon Ezelle Hollingsworth, Roger Parish, Harold Jack Windham, Jr., Jenny Goree, Lee Bounds.

So sorry to learn that Ken Bramlett passed away early last Monday morning. He had been in hospice care. Our deepest sympathy to Nancy and all the family. Visitation was held from 4:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday at Ott & Lee in Brandon, and again on Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a m with service at 11:00 a m at Brandon Presbyterian Church.

Coach Bramlett will be missed. This death touches the hearts of so many in our area.

Forest Rotarians enjoyed a recent program given by Rev. Mark Smith, pastor of Forest Presbyterian Church. Mark told club members about his hobby/avocation as a beekeeper and brought samples of his products, including creamed honey. His business is called Dog River Farms, and his products are not only delicious but healthy!

So proud of Don Triplett!!!!

Last Thursday night was the premiere of “In a Different Key” at the Oxford Film Festival. Several from Forest were planning to attend! Bad weather hampered the plans of some. I’m surely looking forward to a review from those able to attend.

Proud grandmother Barbara Gatewood shared The University of Alabama in Birmingham’s recent publication featuring a piece by Aubrey Joyner, who is on staff at UAB. If you have the opportunity, you’ll enjoy reading “Light at the end of the pandemic tunnel: experts offer wellness tips for spring.” It is definitely worth the read. Congratulations, Aubrey!!

Linda Carr of Monroe, Louisiana, arrived on Saturday for an overnight visit in the home of her aunt, Kitty Colbert.

Marianna Breland returned to Forest on Monday after spending several weeks in New York City.

Dianne and Gene Walker had some special guests in their home last weekend. Visiting their grandparents were Grace and Thomas Cofer of Homewood, Alabama.

Former Forest resident, Doris Mowrey, celebrated her 100th birthday at The Blake in Ridgeland! Hosting the event was her sister, Ann Rector, of Morton. Those in attendance were her nephews, Sid and Si Bondurant of Madison and Jackson, her step grandson, Robin Hitner of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and her cousin, Lynda Sue Fairley Hughes of Pontotoc. Everyone had a great time!!

Sisters Vi Tarrer Matlin of San Luis Obispo, California, and Sallie V and Joe Pace and their daughter Tarrer of Knoxville, Tennessee, arrived Thursday and said goodbye to their middle sister, Martha May Tarrer at graveside services at Forest’s Eastern Cemetery, Friday. Joining the Tarrer family on Friday were Executive Director of Baddour Parke Pepper, Chief Operations Officer Tricia P. Melvin as well as four other staff members from Baddour. Others here from out-of-town for the services were Bobbie and Earl Marshall of Hattiesburg, Linda and Wayne Terry Lamar of Oxford, Carol Threadgill of Tupelo and Stacey and Bill Pace of Ocean Springs. Reverend David Slaughter officiated the service, and remarks were made by William Price, who is on staff at Baddour. Serving as pallbearers were Tom Lee, Billy Price, Scott Palmer, Randy Reynolds and Bill Pace.

Among out of town guests attending Saturday’s tea in memory of Ouida Lowe Mitchell were daughter Merrill Mitchell of Dauphin Island, Alabama, and son Tim Mitchell of Utah, granddaughter Marlana Benton and Micah with their daughter, Sawyer, of Biloxi. Cousins attending were Rhett Mitchell, Dr. Joe (Mitch) Mitchell and Kai Mitchell. Several have mentioned the lovely message dear friends from in and out of town gathered to hear from Rev. Trey Harper of the Forest United Methodist Church. Two old Forest families represented at the memorial tea were Linda Lackey, with husband Wayne Terry Lamar of Oxford, and Vi Tarrer of San Luis Obispo, California.

Tim Mitchell left Forest last Monday, following the weekend memorial service for Ouida Mitchell, postponed due to Covid. He planned to drive up the East Coast, heading to Pennsylvania for a visit with daughter, Allison.

Congratulations to the Forest High School Horizon Winter Guard on taking home a third place finish and improving their show score by three points from last week’s performance. Good luck to the Guard at Championships in Jackson!

Thanks to those who have sent in recent items for the column, and also those who had no news to share, but wanted to assure us they were reading and enjoying the column. Appreciate your encouragement!