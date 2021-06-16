Happy Birthday:

June 16: Linda Keemum, Jimmy Lynn Mayfield, Johnnie Mae Sawyer Jones, Tye Gaddis, Megan Mitchell Janezic, Randy Eason, Bayley Butler, Sue Williams, Sandra Duncan Shaw.

June 17: Dean Rutland, Debbie Sanders, Frances Halford Hellen, Harold Gary, Jimmy May, Jean Crotwell, Jeff M. Moore, E. Scott Graham.

June 18: Ricky Earl Fortenberry, Mickey Hawkins, Duncan Beard, Lesa Chamblee, Zachary Rushing, Kenny McCrory, Danny Thomas, Ethan Warren, Abi Baggett.

June 19: Irene Martin, James Graham, Kimberly Bradford, Mike Parks, Terry Bethea, Irma Sessions, Willie McTurner, Larry M. Smith, Sheila Rigby, Anita Chambers, Martha Thomas Smith, Tammy Stokes, Tyler Sorey.

June 20: Anna Marie Hendry, Susan Doty Adams, Marilyn Odom, Gladys Dearing, Margaret Young, Anita Dean Shoemaker, David Boyles, Kristy Lee Sanders, Lori Lea Miller, Stan Roberts, Jay Johnson.

June 21: Mrs. Hollis Carr, Mrs. Tim Gray, Paige Nicole Posey, Mrs. G.A. Eichelberger, John Boozer, Sonya Foreman, Jim Ueltschey, Courtney Spears Manglass. Nathan Samuel Reynolds.

June 22: Amanda Pace Atwater, Kaye Hodges, Linda Gibbs, Debra Lynn Chambers, Ann Armstrong, Ann Jackson, Martha Conner Measells, Jay Carr, Jess Dilley, Daniel Bailey, Reagan Harris Warren, Jodi Myers.

This month marks the end of the 20th season/year for Emily Alane Stromberg Baker as a cellist for the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. She was greeted at intermission of June’s 40th annual Pepsi Pops concert with a rose representing each year, as well as handwritten cards of congratulations from the MSO President, conductor, and co-workers past and present. Her mom, Mary Stromberg also received flowers for her support of Emily’s career. Congratulations, Emily!! Forest is proud of you.

Friday visitors of Irene Martin were Letha Brantley, Ruth Gaddis, Kathy Lee and Tonja Madison. They are the vocal group from Harperville Baptist Church, The Faithful Hearts. They will be assisting Irene in her concert Saturday, June 26, at 2 p.m., at the Forest Presbyterian Church. This birthday concert is one you will not want to miss!!

Among those at Ole Miss over the weekend for the Oxford NCAA Baseball Regional were Noble, Paula and Roy Noble Lee, Susan Brown, Allen Breland, Bill Dykeman, Scott Palmer and Krista and Sean Franklin. All of the fans experienced a very enjoyable and competitive weekend of baseball!

Following the Memorial Day Weekend, Steele Sims, rising high school senior great grandson of Maybeth Ormond, made his first official college campus visit to Ole Miss! Accompanying him was his mother, Merridy McKibbens Sims of Point Clear, Alabama.

Congrats to Mississippi Southern Star SS Tom Lee who was 4 for 5 last week with a 2B & 3 runs scored in their DH against the Jackson 96ers in the opening games of the Magnolia Stixs Collegiate league at beautiful Sports Force Park in Vicksburg,

Sincere sympathy to the family of Travis “Butch” Chambers who died peacefully at home last Wednesday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Nancy Chambers and the entire family.

Forest Rotarians had a very special meeting last week when District 2 Supervisor Joe McGee presented the program. Mr. McGee gave an interesting and informative presentation. Rotarian Bingham Moncrief was program chairman.

Congratulations to Owen and Leann Boutwell of Flora on the arrival of their son, Griffin Allen Boutwell, who was born Wednesday, June 9th. Proud grandparents are Keith and Denice Boutwell also of Flora.

Thanks to those sending in items for this weeks column. If you have something for the Forest column, please send it to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!