The year was 1970. The Vietnam War was raging, the Beatles broke up, Richard M. Nixon was president, the North Tower of the World Trade Center was topped out making it the tallest building in the world, and the Forest Bearcats, with a perfect record, won the Little Dixie Conference Championship in football.

A special ceremony to honor the 1970 team is on taps Friday night at L.O. Atkins Field during halftime of the Forest/Florence game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The November 25, 1970 edition of The Scott County Times prominantly featured the championship story, by then editor and owner of the paper Erle Johnston. Johnston’s son, Bubby, is one of the team members who will be honored Friday night, and also compiled the content of our tribute which begins on page 7 of this edition.

The following is Earle Johnston’s story reprinted from 1970.

The Forest Bearcats, still setting new records, won their second straight overall Little Dixie Conference championship Friday night by defeating the Monticello Red Devils, 22-10.

The Cats had to come from behind and then overcome a 10-10 tie at the end of the third quarter but they exploded for a pair of tallies in the last period to ice the victory for Head Coach Gary Risher, who was at the bedside of his meningitis-stricken son, Robin, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Forest had entered the playoff with a 10-0 record to lead the north division while Monticello, coached by former Forest assistant Parker Dykes, had squeaked to the finals with a 7-3 mark that actually was no better than Magee or Columbia but Monticello had topped both teams in regular season competition.

The victory over Monticello extended the Forest victory string to 21 for the past two seasons. The only blot on the 1969 record is a first-game tie (6-6) with Warren Central.

The Cats not only won the permanent Little Dixie Conference trophy but also the three-year rotating trophy. One more year of triumph will give the team permanent possession.

Monticello took a first quarter lead, 3-0, on James Wilson’s 26 yard field goal, but in the second period Billy Thompson score from the one and made the two-point conversion on a pitchout from quarterback Mike Massey.

Later in the second period, Jackie Calhoun smothered Joe Smith behind the goal for a two-point safety and the Cats moved out front, 10-3.

Monticello tied the score in the third quarter when Willie Harris scored from the 8 and Wilson kicked the PAT.

The Cats bounced back in the final quarter as Thompson bounced over from the 13 and later from the one-foot line. The PATs failed but Forest had a 22-10 advantage that was protected until the final whistle.

Monticello’s three-point field goal capped a drive from midfield and featured a 31 yard pass from Smith to Harris.

The Cats first threatened early in the second quarter when they drove from the Forest 29 to the Monticello 6, but a fourth down pass was incomplete and the Red Devils took over.

It was after they punted that the Cats began a payoff drive. Willie Bowie got good yardage on the return with Randy Dilley throwing a key block, and he was finally downed on the Monticello 35.

Thompson picked up first downs to the 24 and the 11, and Massey flipped a pass to Ken Gordon to the 4 yard line. Ricky Dilley made to the one on first down, then Thompson went over the goal lone from there.

After the kickoff the Cats swarmed Monticello for a big loss and Calhoun spilled Smith in the end zone.

The Cats took the kickoff with Bowie making another great run to the Monticello 45. Massey passed to Gordon to the 34 and he flipped another to Gordon, who made an almost impossible leaping catch for another first down.

A pass from Massey to Joe Buddy Madden carried to the 13 but Massey’s pass to Calhoun was incomplete.

Then Massey, who kicked a 42-yard goal against Morton tried to boot one from 38 yards out but was a little wide of the posts.

Monticello began moving the ball from their 20 but Gordon intercepted a pass just before halftime.

In the third period the Red Devils got two big breaks and scored on one. On a bad pass from center, Calhoun couldn’t get a punt away and he downed the ball at the Forest 24.

Monticello couldn’t move the ball, however, and Harris was stopped on fourth down at the Forest 22. But Forest fumbled on their first play and Monticello had the ball again at the Forest 23. Harris scored in three plays, and after the PAT it was 10-10.

Lee Evans returned the kickoff to the 30 and Ricky Dilley and Thompson combined power and running to move to the Monticello 1. Then on the first play in the fourth quarter, Thompson went over.

After the kickoff, Monticello was forced to punt, with the ball downed at the Forest 30. Dilley and Thompson went into action again, and Raymond Robinson got a first down to the Monticello 39. Dilley had reached the Monticello 29 when the Cats had another fumble and Monticello recovered.

Again the Cats held and the Red Devils punted. It was Forest’s ball on the Monticello 35. Thompson and Dilley got the one and on fourth down, Thompson scored to widen the gap to 22-10.

Controlling the line of scrimmage for Forest on offense were Bobby Latham, Bob Smiley, Terry Austin, Bubby Johnston, J. W. Clark, and Jackie Calhoun.

On defenses it was Randy Dilley, Mike Vaughn, Lee Duke, and Elbon Johnston. Ken Gordon was the outstanding defensive ace of the game.