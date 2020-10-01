The last round of a back to school phase in comes Monday when Scott County School District juniors and seniors return to campus completing a multi phase back to school schedule that began Sept. 14 with K-6 grade students returning to school in full. Fall Break will begin for the county schools Oct. 7. As of date no major problems have been reported in either SCSD or Forest Municipal Schools since the back to classroom instruction programs began.

FMSD students are scheduled to be back in the classroom at 100 percent capacity on Monday as well and will observe Fall Break October 19 according to the current school calendar. Schedules can, however, change at any time should there be a coronavirus outbreak at any school.

The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health on school outbreaks by county, dated Sept. 18, shows that in the county there have been 19 positive cases of COVID-19 reported among teachers/staff members and 13 positive cases among students since school began. These numbers represent all schools in the county and are not broken out by individual schools.

As of Tuesday’s daily reporting period MSDH reported 589 new positive cases of COVID-19 for that day statewide and 39 additional deaths. Mississippi’s death rate/population ratio continues to be one of the highest in the nation.

Since the pandemic began in March, Mississipi has reported 97,638 positive cases of the virus with 2,957 deaths. There have been an estimated 89,737 residents presumed to have recovered as of Tuesday’s reporting period.

In Scott County, as of Tuesday there have been 1,177 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded and 27 deaths. That is a small gain of nine news cases since the same time last week, but there were two additional deaths.

Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order mandating face coverings statewide in addition to social distancing guidelines among others, which has been widely credited in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Scott County, was set to expire today, Wednesday, Sept. 30. As of press time Tuesday afternoon there had been no indication as to whether it would be extended in full or not from the governor’s office.