BREAKING NEWS SCOTT CENTRAL WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!

Sat, 12/01/2018 - 5:59pm

The Scott Central Rebels have just claimed the 2A State Championship in football with a 21-7 win over Taylorsville in Hattiesburg. GO REBELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

Obituaries

Harlan Byram Jr.

Services for Mr. Harlan Byram Jr. will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at... READ MORE

Becky Brewer McLain
Jean M. Evans
Annie Bell Williams
Lucy Belle Parker Cook
Linda Henry Sessums

