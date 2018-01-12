BREAKING NEWS SCOTT CENTRAL WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!
Sat, 12/01/2018 - 5:59pm
The Scott Central Rebels have just claimed the 2A State Championship in football with a 21-7 win over Taylorsville in Hattiesburg. GO REBELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
