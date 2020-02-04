City of Forest now under 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. curfew

As of midnight Wednesday, the City of Forest is under a 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. nightly curfew requiring non-essential workers to be sheltered at home until at least April 30.

In addition, children under the age of 16 are not allowed in public businesses as per Executive Order No. 2020-1 issued by Mayor Nancy Chambers on Wednesday.

Chambers and the board of alderman had resisted issuing a curfew for the city, but after Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order Wednesday for a statewide shelter in place beginning at 5:00 p.m. April 3 and running until April 20, the mayor and board followed suit issuing the order for Forest.

“Whereas, the City of Forest has declared a Proclamation of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and in cases of pandemic, leaders must make strategic, and operational decisions; and, whereas, Governor Tate Reeves issued Executive Order 1463 regarding essential and nonessential services,” the order reads.

“Now therefore, I, Nancy Chambers, Mayor of the City of Forest, pursuant to the authority vested in me by the State of Mississippi pursuant to Code Section 33-15317(c)(7) an in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to make policy and operational decisions to that end, and consistent with the stated purposes of Executive Order 1463 issued by Governor Tate Reeves, hereby issue the following guidelines for businesses in the City of Forest which will be implemented beginning April 2, 2020, and will be enforced until April 30, 2020.”

• Social distancing of at least six feet and no gathering of ten people or more must be practiced.

• All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, exercise studios, fitness centers and facilities, gyms and other similar businesses shall close.

• All places of public amusement and recreation facilities, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to parks, libraries, children party or play facilities shall close.

• All restaurants, with or without drive-through services, may only provide take-out, pick-up, or delivery or drive-through services. There shall not be inside or outside dining, or available sitting areas for the public.

• During COVID-19, shopping for essentials should not be a family activity. Children under 16 years of age shall not be allowed in public businesses.

• A city wide curfew will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

• All essential businesses are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

Violation of the order will be considered a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.