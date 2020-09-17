The Scott County School District began a measured approach to returning all students to the classroom this week after having been on a hybrid schedule for the last month. Grades K-6 retuned in full force Monday at Lake, Sebastopol, Scott Central and Morton.

On September 21 all K-8 graders will return to their campuses. The following Monday, September 28, all students in grades K-10 will return to campus and on October 5 all students in grades K-12 will return to campus for two days before Fall Break which begins October 7. All students in grades K-12 will return to campus following break on October 12.

As the staggered return is underway, students not scheduled to return to campus will continue under the hybrid A-Day/B-Day schedule.

In addition, students currently participating in the virtual learning program will have the option of returning to in-person, traditional learning at this time.

Forest Municipal School District students are currently scheduled to return to school today, September 16, following the original Plan A which can be found on the school district’s website at www.forest.k12.ms.us.

In the meantime, on Monday Governor Tate Reeves again extended the statewide social distancing measures under the Safe Return order with a few amendments relaxing some restrictions. Face coverings, however are still mandated until Wednesday, September 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Under the amended Safe Return order, group gathering limitations are now at no more than 10 indoors or 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible. If people are able to social distance, group gatherings are set at no more than 20 indoors or 100 outdoors.

Maximum capacity has also been increased to 75% for retail businesses, restaurants, gyms, and seated dinners at reception halls and conference centers. Party sizes in restaurants are now limited to 10 people per table, and gyms can be open 24 hours a day.

As of an early press deadline on Monday, due to the threat of Hurricane Sally, the Mississippi State Department of Health was reporting 90,118 positive cases of coronavirus since March 11, and 2,706 deaths. In Scott County there were 1,141 positive cases and 24 deaths. That is an increase of 16 cases and two additional deaths since last Tuesday.