It is Homecoming week for Forest Municipal Schools and a queen will be crowned Friday Night. The 2020 Homecourt includes, front row from left, Senior Maids, Lashanti McGee. Brianna Holt, Nicedriana Gray, Asia Lofton, Zy’Kerria Smith, and Football Maid Khaki McClendon. Second row, Junior Maids, Mollie Chambers, Te’Asia Johnson, Ariya White-Graham, and Corshaela Slack.Back, Sophomore Maids, Emma Beckwith, Linsey Joiner, and Naima Davis; and Freshman Maids, Regan Lowe and (not pictured) Rebecca Bravet Flores. The Homecoming Ceremony will be Friday in the FHS Gym at 7:00 P.M.