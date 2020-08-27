Scott County’s Distinguished Young Woman, Hannah Grace Horton, takes the next step in her quest for the state title this weekend in Meridian. Due to the COVID-19 virus, this year’s State DYW competition has been moved to a virtual format.

In January Horton was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County. She was also awarded the Bella G Self Expression Award, APEX Physical Therapy Physical Fitness Award, and Sebastopol Finance and Weaver Tax Talent Award. She is the daughter of Cliff and Leigh Ann Horton and is a Senior at Scott Central Attendance Center.

Horton will represent Scott County as she travels to Meridian to compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi on Saturday. After much consideration and planning, the decision was made to move the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 64th State Finals to a virtual format this year.

Talent, Fitness, and Self Expression segments will be filmed in Meridian at the Evangel Temple Church. The Interview segment will be held via Zoom. The Preliminaries will be posted on the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Facebook Page September 26 at 7:00 p.m. The finals will be shown on Facebook on September 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. The mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.

