Mississippi Public School will not reopen this school year

  • 1942 reads
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 4:03pm

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that schools in Mississippi will remain closed for the rest of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure that Mississippi students' education continues through the remainder of the school year, Governor Reeves is asking every school to submit distance learning plans to mitigate and enhance their learning. He is also asking that educators prepare for summer or early fall learning as an option for make-up school.

"I know how hard teachers, students, all staff, and parents have been working during this dangerous time. You have my deep respect and sincere admiration. It has been so encouraging to see the efforts of our education community to protect the people of Mississippi while ensuring learning takes place. I know our education community will do whatever it takes to make sure Mississippi kids don’t fall behind," said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Governor will be issuing an executive order shortly with details for school districts to develop enhanced learning plans for their students and their communities.

Social

The Message
God’s Word will set us free God always does what’s best for us!  Why?  We’re His children!
Morton News
Forest News
Calendar
Thelma Keyes
Ringgold News

Obituaries

Ovid S. Vickers
A private graveside service was held Saturday April 4 at Cedarlawn Cemetery in Philadelphia for... READ MORE
Ouida Lowe Mitchell
Bennie M. Ware
Wanda Faye Yarbrough
Willie Lyle Tate
Mr. Willie M. Graham

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.