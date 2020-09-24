Both the Forest Municipal School District and the Scott County School District have now implemented a measured return to school plan that will have 100 percent of students back in the classroom in early October.

Forest schools moved to a 62 percent capacity this week bringing students in kindergarten and first grade back to class while grades 2-12 continued to operate under a Red Day/Blue Day schedule based on the first letter in students’ last names.

Beginning Sept. 28 the Forest schools plan to be at 75 percent capacity returning to a five day schedule for grades K-4 with grades 5-12 remaining on the Red/Blue schedule and beginning Oct. 5 the plan is to be at 100 percent capacity with the “full return of all students K-12.

Through Oct. 2, when not assigned to campus, students will meet virtually following their regular schedules. In addition in FMSD, “mandatory uniforms are temporarily suspended. Students are to dress responsibly and appropriately. Students are not to wear anything that may distract the learning environment.” More information can be found on the District website at www.forest.k12.ms.us.

Scott County Shools District students began the return to campus last Monday for students in grades K-6. The county added seventh and eighth graders this week and beginning, Monday, Sept. 28 will add grades nine and 10. On Oct. 5 all students are scheduled to return to campus.

As of Sept. 11, the last day the Mississippi State Department of Health updated the list of positive COVID-19 cases in schools by county, Scott County remained relatively low on the list compared to some in the state. According to that report there have been a total of 15 teachers/staff members and nine students to test positive for coronavirus since the start of the school year. MSDH only reports school totals by county and does not break the numbers out by school districts or individual schools.

Statewide as of Tuesday’s daily reporting from MSDH there have been a total of 94,021 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic began with 2,846 deaths. An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

In Scott County, since the implementation of masks and social distancing mandates, the numbers of new cases reported each day have dropped drastically. In the last week, the county saw 27 new cases and one new death, bringing the totals since the pandemic began to 1,168 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths.

The current mask and social distancing mandates issued by Governor Tate Reeves are set to expire on Sept. 30.