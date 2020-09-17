St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Forest will conclude the final chapter in its 38-year history in October with its last service and closure.

Many of the residents of Forest and Scott County practice their Christian faiths with one of the other denominations in the area including Baptist, Methodist, and Catholic, among others. Through it all, a small group of Episcopalians have maintained a presence nestled near the center of Forest for almost four decades. Most of that time, members worshipped in a small building at the corner of East Third Street and North Graham Street. While the building looks more like someone’s residence than a church in the traditional sense, the Holy Spirit of being a welcoming place of worship as a home of Christ and God is just as strong in the hearts of its members.

A decision was finalized in early July to close when St. Matthew’s membership could no longer sustain the church. Factors include the condition of the building, the small number of families still attending, the re-assignment of its priest to another church, severely limited resources, and financial challenges.

Mary Jo Walsh, the only remaining founding member of St. Matthew’s and a licensed Diocesan Worship Leader, said it will be difficult to say goodbye to a church that has been a part of her faith journey in Forest with her husband, the late Ron Walsh, since it was organized.

“Closing the doors after 38 years was a very difficult decision. Ron and I loved our little family church and did all we could to help it thrive. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” Walsh said.

In consultation with the Rt. Rev. Brian Seage, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi, the membership agreed that the doors will close permanently next month. The membership will hold a final Eucharistic service at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, and Bishop Seage will deconsecrate the property.

“It's always sad to celebrate a church service that will be held in any location for the last time with the sacred faithful members of any parish or mission congregation,” Bishop Seage said. “At the same time, it is always joyful any time to praise God and give thanks to Him for the memories and many sacred moments that happened during St. Matthews ministry in Forest.”

Due to the limited space inside the church building, and in consideration of required precautions against COVID-19, the final service will be limited to the very few remaining members and participating clergy. The service will be recorded and broadcasted on Facebook. The address to view the service is @theepiscopalchurchinmississippi. There will not be a post-event reception.

In reference to St. Matthews’ building after the church closure, Bishop Seage said “the leadership of the church is in a discernment process concerning the future of the property.”

In the years since its vibrancy as an Episcopal mission station in Forest, services have been scaled back from gathering every Sunday evening or morning to much less frequent meetings. In past years, a priest would visit twice each month from another church in the surrounding area to conduct Eucharist services. The other two Sundays, morning or evening worship services were led by two St. Matthew’s members presiding as licensed Diocesan Worship Leaders.

Those services eventually shortened to twice and then once monthly services until the most recent service celebrating Ash Wednesday in February this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services since February have been held online.

Chris Allen Baker, who serves as St. Matthew’s other licensed Diocesan Worship Leader and junior warden, said the church’s absence will be deeply felt.

“A lot of people have come through these doors through the years. Many of them joined the Episcopal Church here, knelt at this altar, felt Jesus’ spirit through the sacrament of Communion, enjoyed our liturgical traditions, and felt God’s presence in their lives through the common worship experiences before moving on to other locations,” Baker said. “I am honored to have been a small part of this congregation’s legacy during my time in Forest. I am privileged to have served the Episcopal Church through my membership at St. Matthews and my family and I will miss worshipping here with our friends.”

St. Matthew’s history began when a group met in 1981 to consider forming an Episcopal Church. The first Episcopal service was held on May 8, 1982, at the Bank of Forest. The Rev. Dr. E. Gene Bennett conducted services there until March 1985 when the group acquired the current property on East Third Street. On June 9, 1985, The Rt. Rev. Duncan M. Gray Jr., then Bishop of Mississippi, consecrated the building and the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew became an official mission station.

Walsh said bringing the Episcopal Church to Forest was a significant achievement in expanding the religious offerings in the community.

“Having an Episcopal Church in Forest was a dream of ours since moving to Forest in 1973. Around 1981 several families expressed a wish to have an Episcopal presence in Forest. We met and planned. The Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi was most encouraging. Our Priest from St. Luke’s in Brandon became our spiritual leader,” Walsh said. “Over the years some of the most outstanding priests in the diocese served our congregation.”

Many priests have come through the church to celebrate Eucharistic services at St. Matthew’s altar. Most recently, the Rev. Charlie Deaton served the church since 2012. His wife, the Rev. Jennifer Deaton, is also among clergy who have previously served St. Matthew’s.

St. Matthew’s has celebrated the sacraments of three weddings, 21 baptisms and has had 35 confirmations in addition to its regular Eucharist and Communion services. Attendance fluctuated between five families up to 13 families including as many as 25 or more individual members.

Many of the families moved to other communities and some members passed away. The church’s active membership has dwindled to only three families including Walsh; Raymond and Debbie Clark; and Chris, Emily, and Aaron Baker.

St. Matthew’s has also contributed to mission work in the community by providing a place for a support group to meet.