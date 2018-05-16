Arrest Report May 16

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center May 3 - May 9. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kayla Michelle Monk, 29, 408 Lyle Dr. Morton MS, Felony- Indicted

Larry Sampson, 71, 808 4th St. Forest MS, Misd- Public Drunk

Parrish Javon Davis, 20, 1329 N Little River Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possession Marijuana in motor

Sherry Lynn Adcox, 32, 3516 SCR 135 Rd. Morton MS, Other- Probation/Parole Violations

Keyidra Nicole Jones, 25, 1329 N Little River Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia

John Dillon Alford, 25, 330 MC Lum Rd. Morton MS, Misd-Telephone Harassment

John Douglas Norwood, 38, 280 Roy Dr. Walnut Grove MS, Misd- Disturbance of family, Assault-Simple Other- Writ to take custody

Fonzie Jr. Odom, 49, 109 Jones St. Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Sched 1 (Heroin, Meth, etc) Misd- Drugs-Poss Marijuana in motor, Drugs-Poss Paraphernalia

Angel Nicole Usry, 34, 1099 Salem Rd. Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Mattie Jeane Craven, 42, 80 Sparkville Rd S Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Edward James Pierce, 35, 38 Tadpole Rd Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Timothy Spencer Johnson, 26, 140 Brewer Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Public Drunk, Profanity/Drunk in Public, Disturbing the Public Peace

Jeremy Jermaine Brantley, 37, 109 Payton St. Forest MS, Felony- Burglary

Teddy Ray Bennett, 53, 543 Ringgold Rd. Forest MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

Dentavious Tyshon Lockett, 23, 607 Birch St. Forest MS, Misd- Speeding, Drivers License-Expired, Stolen Firearm-Possess,Sale, Transfer Felony- Drugs-Sale Marijuana, Drugs-Poss Sched ll (opium,coccaine,etc)

Kanosha Nicole Donald, 21, 745 Jack Lee Dr. Forest MS, Misd- Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability, Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Micheal Spence Morehead, 19, 3263 Mills Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Contributing to Delinquency of Minor, Failure to Stop/Yield for Emgcy Veh, Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor

Tim Victor Garces, 22, 291 Salem Rd. Forest MS, Misd- Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Contributing to Delinquency of Minor

Dustin Jamaal Russell, 28, 104 Bay St. Newton MS, Felony- Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst

David Chad Miller, 38, 181 Oak Park Dr. Forest MS, Felony-Accessory Before the Fact

Arnold Herbert Hearst, 71, 535 Gainey Rd. Morton MS, Misd- Public Drunk

Jamerius Darnell Derrick, 27, 163 Oak St. Forest MS, Other- Fail to Pay Fines

Joseph Curtis Upton, 40, 266 N Ables Rd. Walnut Grove MS, Misd- Assault-Domestic Violence

Amanda Monk, 29, 266 Ables Rd. Walnut Grove MS, Misd- Assault- Domestic Violence

Charles Anthony Ware, 60, 1105 E Second St. Forest MS, Felony- Burglary-Residence-Forcible-Night

Luther Roger Ducksworth, 22, 601 Birch St. Forest MS, Other- Hold for other Agency

William Sean Brown, 19, 420 5th Ave Forest MS, Misd- General Violations