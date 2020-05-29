Arrest Report May 27

The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between April 17 and May 14, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

4/17 Kelly Ann Rodgers, 3566 Morton Rankin County Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (Schedule III); Possession of Marijuana; Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Paraphernalia

4/17 Shartara Monique Anderson, 131 Pine St., Newton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

4/19 Jason Aaron Parker, 8906 Hwy 80, Morton – Sexual Battery

4/21 Adrian Cole Watkins, 7819 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Burglary; B & E Dwelling House/Inner Door of Dwelling

4/24 Shakendra Wash, 730 E Fifth St., Forest – Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000; Larceny/Petit

4/24 Anthony Boggan, 300 Mollie St., Forest – Simple Assault upon Law Officer; Disturbing the Public Peace

4/25 Tanner Luke Rushing, 714 Marion Rd., Forest – DUI/1ST Offense

4/25 Jamie Martin, 222 Alfred Agee Dr., Morton – not listed

4/25 Julie Paal, 222 Alfred Agee Dr., Morton – not listed

4/27 John Doe, 530 Airport Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense/Leave the Scene, Attended Vehicle Injury or Death

4/27 Michael Shoemaker, Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia

4/27 Brandi Jessmer, 809 L Q Reeves Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia

4/27 Juan Doe, 530 Airport Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

4/27 Sandra Johnson, 113 Nate Rd., Forest – Grand Larceny

4/28 Jerome Tucker, 231 Jones St. #17, Forest – Public Drunk; Trespass; Malicious Mischief, Value $1000

4/29 Joston Davis, 9726 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena – Grand Larceny

4/29 Andreka Harper, 1062 Homewood Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance/ Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

4/30 James Beasley, 92 Naomi Dr., Newton – Taking a Motor Vehicle, Over $1000 Felony

5/01 Lahanist Smith, 920 George St., Forest - Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order

5/02 April Denise Harrison, 1121 Rawson Ln, Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, Assault; 1st/2nd Offense

5/02 Bashari Epting, 27 Waggoner Rd., Forest – Burglary/ Dwelling – Breaking Out

5/02 Keith Eurnesto Smothers, 75 2nd Ave., Decatur – Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule I

5/04 Lahanist Smith, 920 George St., Forest – not listed

5/04 Odarrius Darby, 104 N Hillside Rd., Carthage – Improper Passing; Reckless Driving; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

5/06 Mate Gomez Carmelo, 606 Pine St., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; Malicious Mischief, Felony

5/06 John Davis Gibson, 1333 Pine Glenn Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief $1000

5/07 Lavell Hughes, 297 Futch Rd., Forest – Public Drunk; Disturbing the Public Peace; Disorderly Conduct, Disobey Lawful Order, Profanity, Etc. in a Public Place

5/08 Raymond Joseph McCollom, 163 AC Walters Rd., Walnut Grove – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

5/08 Jessyca Garrard, 1913 Oak Hill Rd., Clinton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule I

5/10 Michael Napoleon Robinson, 506 W Spring St., Forest – Driving with Suspended License; No Auto Insurance; Obstructing Public Highway; Disorderly Conduct, Disobey Lawful Order; Right of Way, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle

5/11 Felipe Ramos, 315 N Banks Rd., Forest – No Driver’s License; Careless Driving; DUI/1st Offense

5/11 Julio Torrez Ordonez, 814 W 2nd St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving, No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Hold for Other Agency

5/11 Elizabeth Barnett, 229 Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Burglary, B&E Dwelling House, Inner Door of Dwelling, Possession of Paraphernalia; Bond Surrender

5/11 Ciara Clayton, 3838 Morton Ranking County Line Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence, Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

5/11 Victoria Frances Murchie, 632 Woodland Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule I

5/11 Corwin Joshua Wilcher, 255 Brand Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance, (Felony)

5/12 Marcus Lloyd, 287 Coward Town Rd., Morton – Aggravated Assault, Used Deadly Weapon, etc.

5/12 Jimmy Dewayne Moore, 664 Old Forest Rd., Pulaski – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

5/14 Paul Bridges, 205 Dogwood Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Littering