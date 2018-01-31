100 years of memories for Burns

What does it mean to be 100 years old? Not many people are fortunate enough to answer that question, but Vallie Burns, with her superb mind, has found her way to become this ripe age of living through vast amounts of history. History that surpasses depressions, surpasses the end of WW1, on into WW2, and also surpasses many presidents of the United States, from Woodrow Wilson to President Donald Trump today.

Burns was able to see technology evolve right before her eyes. For her to be 100 should be an inspiration to everyone.

A century ago on 15 February 1918 Vallie Burns was born. As she grew up to reach the age of four she attended Harmony School. While going to school, since there were not many cars available like there are today, she would walk two miles to school with a few older children.

But not always.

“I would sometimes ride my daddy’s horse to school,” Burns said.

The school consisted of only a three room classroom. After a few years had passed the surrounding schools were combined to one school, High Hill School. During her high school years at High Hill, Burns loved playing basketball.

At age 11 Burns joined the Carrs Methodist Church. “After church and all during the week most of the days especially on Wednesday; we would often have parties and suppers in the community,” she said.

Not many people in those years had very much. The only food and clothing many had was what they grew and what they sewed. Just as Burns explains, “Mamma and Daddy never let us go hungry or without clothing.” “We always had food because we farmed it, and always had clothes because we sewed it.”

So time continued to sweep by and before she knew it, Burns was in the eleventh grade and she moved to Morton High School her senior year. After she graduated Morton she went on to further her education and attended Jackson Commercial College.

In the course of her going to college she worked at several mercantile stores. Subsequently, she graduated college and soon afterwards met her husband Roy. They got married and traveled to Mobile where her husband went to work at the shipyard.

While living in Mobile Burns stayed home with her children, a son and daughter, tending to their care as a homemaker. Soon there after, she and her family moved back to Mississippi on Hwy. 501 close to what is now Norris Road. While living in the southern part of Scott County her husband raised broiler chickens and cattle.

Burns saw it favorable to start work because the children were getting older and were in school so she went to work, “for a good thirty years with Farm Bureau.”

“Since then I have enjoyed being with people and being an active member of Carrs Methodist Church.” Burns is also still an active member of the Norris Homemakers Club. She said that she loves doing activities.

As time passes and days go by Burns with her brilliant mind and energetic personality on February 15 will be celebrating her 100th Birthday. Everyone will be invited, however Burns does ask, for those who come please not bring gifts.

A poem was once written by, J.RR. Tolkien, an English writer and poet who said: “I sit beside the fire and think. Of all that I have seen, of meadow flowers and butterflies. In summers that have been, of yellow leaves and gossamer in autumns that there were, with morning mist and silver sun and wind upon my hair. I sit beside the fire and think, of how the world will be, when winter comes without a spring, that I shall ever see, for still there are so many things; that I have never seen In every wood in every spring. There is a different green, I sit beside the fire and think of people long ago and people that will see a world that I shall never know but all the while I sit and think of times there were before I listen for returning feet and voices at the door.”

Those words remind this writer of a sweet lady celebrating 100 years of memories by the name of Vallie Burns.