Class of 1970 celebrates 50th Year Reunion

On May 18, 1970, the last graduating class of East Scott High School (now Lake Middle School) walked across the stage to receive their reward for 12 years of hard work. It was a time of joy and sadness.

This was the last class of the Segregation era as Scott County embraced integration for the 1970-71 school year. Our precious East Scott High would become a part of history.

After 50 years, it is still a time of joy and sadness. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we are unable to celebrate this milestone with the traditional class reunion. We are using this newspaper and other venues to bring awareness of our celebration of 50 years that God has given us as classmates.

Under the school leadership of Principal Marvin Morgan and Class Sponsor, Miss. Marjorie Mason, the class chose for its motto, “It Matters Not What You Are Thought to Be, But What You Are.” The Class of 1970 chose the song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” And the class colors were lavender and white.

The class officers and Who’s Who were as follows: President, Bettye Bradford Walker; Vice President, Bobby Jones, Sr.; Secretary, Patricia Patrick Sims; Asst. Secretary, Charles C. Patrick; Treasurer, Susie Hayes Edmond: Most Friendliest, Earlene Fountain and Bobby Wash; Most Talented, Harvey Davis; Most Athletic, J.P. Viverette, Steve Bounds, Henry Williams, Dorothy Patrick Gonzalez, Mamie Harris, and Bobbie Luckett Carruth; Most Popular, Charles C. Patrick, Mamie Harris, J.P. Viverette, Dorothy Patrick Gonzalez, and Patricia Patrick Sims.

The 1970 Graduating Class of East Scott High is shown in the class composite. Class members not pictured are: James Larry Bobbitt, Bettye Joyce Brown, Jimmy Carl Butler, Elaine Butler Hughes, Melissa Jean Harper, Susie Hayes Edmond, Lonnie Patrick, Marvin Patrick, Jr., Linda Pearl Williams

The class of 1970 remembers fondly our deceased classmates: Noel Amos, Marvin Anderson, Vardaman Butler, Earlene Fountain, Bobby Jones, Sr., Lonnie Patrick, and Marvin Patrick, Jr.

Member of the class of 1970: Bettye Bradford Walker, Bettye Joyce Brown, Billy Viverette, Bobbie Luckette Carruth, Bobby Jones, Bobby Ray Wash, Charlene Fountain, Charles C. Patrick, Cora Charles, Dorothy Patrick Gonzalez, David Whitfield, Elaine Butler Hughes, Earlene Fountain, Harvey Davis, Henry Williams, J.P. Viverette, James Larry Bobbitt, Jimmy Carl Butler, Joyce Coleman Spivey, Lonnie Charles Patrick, Mammie Harris, Martha Murrell Smith, Marvin Anderson, Marvin Patrick, Jr., Melissa Jean Harper, Myrtist Carolyn Moore, Noel Amos, Patricia Butler Patrick, Patricia Patrick Sims, Stanley Steve Bounds, Susie Hayes Edmond, and Vardaman Butler.