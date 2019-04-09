Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds pursue Doctorates together

Forest native Nate Reynolds, and his wife Lauren of Brandon, are partners in life, but they are also working together in their studies. Both Reynolds enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at William Carey University in Hattiesburg and have worked together in their studies. Nate is on schedule to graduate in 2020, and Lauren graduated on August 10 as a member of the program’s inaugural class.

For this husband and wife, the graduation ceremony means a temporary separation. Nate and Lauren Reynolds have been together since the 10th grade. Both graduated from Mississippi State University with bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology before entering the program at WCU. As physical therapists, they will work with patients that have suffered injuries or underwent surgery.

“We both played a lot of sports in high school and we enjoyed anatomy and the sciences. We knew we wanted careers in healthcare and lean toward the outpatient settings,” Lauren said.

Like all the physical therapy doctoral graduates, Lauren returned from a three-month clinical rotation just before commencement. She worked at Watauga Orthopedics in Johnson City, Tenn.

“It was an outpatient setting and I worked closely with a group of doctors. I was able to observe some surgeries and evaluate and treat patients. It was valuable experience to talk to the doctors about their patients and the surgical procedures they had performed,” Lauren Reynolds said.

After Nate graduates next year, the couple would like to incorporate Christian outreach into their careers as physical therapists.

“We knew that, as physical therapists, we would have a chance to spend a good amount of time with people,” Nate said. “That’s one of the reasons we chose physical therapy. We want to build relationships with patients to help them out physically, but also spiritually. We hope to share the Gospel with them, too.”