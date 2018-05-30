Music Students presented in recital

Music students of Irene Martin and Emily Baker were recently presented in recital at New Liberty Baptist Church, Mortion. Pictured from front left are Christian Lewis, Cali Tillman, Brooklyn Chisolm, Samantha Gardner, Lydia Powell and Sam Bradshaw. Second row, Chloe Lang, Sophia Lang, Brayden Hines, Blake Hines, and Kyle Powell. Third row, Irene Martin, Parker Lang, Gage Lee, Lillie Bradshaw, Brynnley Powell and Emily Baker. Fourth row, Isaiah Goss, Lisa Biggert, Aleyna Ivy and Ethan Powell.