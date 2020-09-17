In a nail biter, the Forest Bearcats fell to the Pelahatchie Chiefs last Friday night 48-47 and now move to 1-1 on the season. The Cats take on Florence for a non-league game on Friday night. Forest will battle an Eagles team coming off a 52-21 non-league loss to Scott Central.

The Sebastopol Bobcats dominated Noxapater last Friday night with a 41-13 victory and set their sights on McAdams Friday night at 7:00 where it will be Homecoming for the Bobcats.

Lake took on Bogue Chitto last week and claimed 34-20 victory. The Hornets looked to improve their record Friday night against Choctaw Central but the game has been cancelled by Choctaw Central.

The Morton Panthers blanked an East Marion (Columbia) team last week by a score of 25-0 and look to continue those winning ways Friday night when they host McLaurin in their home opener.

And the Rebels of Scott Central who crushed Florence 52-21 last week will be on the road to Neshoba Central Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.