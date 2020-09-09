It was a back and forth battle last Thursday night between in-county rivalrys the Forest Bearcats and the Lake Hornets but in the end, with a fourth quarter score, the Bearcats claimed a 36-30 victory.

The Bearcats (1-0) will now prepare for their game against Pelahatchie Friday night in Pelahatchie. The Chiefs come into the non-league battle with a 0-1 record. In their last battle, Pelahatchie was dominated by Scott Central, 35-0, also in Thursday night play.

Next up the Hornets play the Bogue Chitto Bobcats in a non-league battle Friday night.

The Scott Central Rebels take on Florence this Friday night. The home game begins at 7:00 p.m.

Across the county, Sebastopol, traveled to McLaurin Friday night and returned home with an impressive 44-0 win.

The Bobcats (1-0) will now prepare for their battle against Noxapater this Friday at home. The Tigers go into the non-league battle with a 0-1 record. In their last battle, Noxapater was overwhelmed by Starkville Academy, 52-26.

The Morton Panthers traveled to Newton County last Friday where they fell 32-13 to the Cougars. The Panthers are on the road again this week when they travel to East Marion for the 7:00 p.m. game Friday night.