2019 Scott Central Homecoming Court

Scott Central will observe homecoming activities on Thursday, October 10 during the football game against Newton. The homecoming and football queens will be crowned during half time. Pictured here is this year’s homecoming court. Seated from the left are senior maids, Tabitha McDaniel, Tierra Lyle, Kiara Reed and Aerrianna Hardaway. Standing, Taylor Black, sophomore maid; Tyreanna Williams, freshman maid; Kevonnia Butler, junior maid; Aundraya Ealy, freshman maid; Julie Gammage, junior maid; Maysen Cockroft and Ashlyn Harrison, sophomore maids; Kadaisha Louis, junior maid; Dashayla Earnest, sophomore maid; Krisdeanna Leatherwood, junior maid; Jasmine Reed and Sherria Bounds, freshman maids.