Adams Selected ECCC Most Beautiful

Freshman pre-dental major Olivia Adams, center, of Philadelphia was crowned East Central Community College’s Most Beautiful 2020 at the college’s annual beauty pageant March 9 in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Adams is a graduate of Neshoba Central High School. Also named beauties were (from left) Elisah Jimmie, a sophomore culinary arts major from Choctaw and Choctaw Central; Ansley Rigby, a freshman pre-dental major from Union and Union High School; Maurin Dooley, a freshman business administration major from Meridian and West Lauderdale High School; and Lydia Bishop, a sophomore communications major from Sebastopol and Sebastopol High School.