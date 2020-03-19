Attend ECCC Workshop

These area educators recently attended the annual High School Counselors’ Workshop at East Central Community College in Decatur, where they were provided information on academic transfer, career-technical and healthcare programs, ACT testing, financial aid, scholarships, housing and admissions. Scott County officials attending and their respective schools included (front row, from left) Kay Ray, Morton High School; Tracey Price and Kery Kenna, both of Forest High School; and Karen Moorehead, Forest/Scott County Career & Technical Center; and (back row, from left) Jerami Beard and Sherrell Brown, ECCC recruiters/enrollment specialists; Alissa Gibbs, Lake High School; Dawn McKee, Sebastopol High School; and Christy Martin, Scott Central High School.