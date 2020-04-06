Barnes named STAR Student

  • 446 reads
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:06pm

The Mississippi Economic Council and the M.B. Swayze Foundation has announced that Morton High School’s STAR Student is Garren Jackson Barnes.

Barnes is the son of Dan and Marsha Barnes of Ludlow. He is the grandson of Jack and Peggy Barnes of Ludlow and the late Dick and Martha Livingston of Pulaski.

As a senior at Morton, Barnes was a member of the Beta Club, the Environmental Club, and the Student Council, where he served as senior class president.  Barnes is also the salutatorian of his senior class and is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.  He plans to attend East Central Community College in the fall.

Chosen as Barnes’ STAR Teacher is his teacher (and mother) Marsha Barnes. Marsha Barnes teaches English III and debate at Morton High School where she has taught for 30 years. She is a nationally-board certified teacher.

Opinion:

Driving during a pandemic
This pandemic quarantine business has taken a toll on man and beast alike it seems. One specific... READ MORE
Graduation Day
The old smokehouse
We asked for it, we got it
Letter to the Editor
Desperate times, desperate measures

Obituaries

Iris Evans Mabry
A tribute to Iris Evans Mabry – Mother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 8, 2020 at... READ MORE
Velma Dell Tadlock
Elvin Hammons, Jr.
Olivia (Peggy) McGough Williams
Glenda B. Comans
Mildred Elizabeth Loper

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.