Barnes named STAR Student

The Mississippi Economic Council and the M.B. Swayze Foundation has announced that Morton High School’s STAR Student is Garren Jackson Barnes.

Barnes is the son of Dan and Marsha Barnes of Ludlow. He is the grandson of Jack and Peggy Barnes of Ludlow and the late Dick and Martha Livingston of Pulaski.

As a senior at Morton, Barnes was a member of the Beta Club, the Environmental Club, and the Student Council, where he served as senior class president. Barnes is also the salutatorian of his senior class and is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He plans to attend East Central Community College in the fall.

Chosen as Barnes’ STAR Teacher is his teacher (and mother) Marsha Barnes. Marsha Barnes teaches English III and debate at Morton High School where she has taught for 30 years. She is a nationally-board certified teacher.