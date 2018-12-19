Christmas Toy Drive

Wed, 12/19/2018 - 11:09am

The 3rd Annual Toy Drive headed up by Marygrace Lee and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department runs through Friday. This year’s toy drive will benefit 21 local children ages 12 months to 15 years, and all donations can be dropped off at the SCSD, or pick-up arrangements can be made by contacting the sheriff’s office in Forest. Donations of new toys, good conditioned used toys and clothing are needed and appreciated. Pictured above from left are, Landy Johnson, Lee, McKenzie Rigby, Michael Hollifield and Sheriff Mike Lee. 

 

Obituaries

Carl Houston Nutt

Mr. Carl Houston Nutt, age 75, a resident of Forkville passed away at his home surrounded by... READ MORE

Linda Comans Stribling
Bill Steadman
Nancy McMillan Bounds
LaNita Faye McNair Webb
Mary Grace Stroud

