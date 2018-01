Sunday night a Scott County Deputy stopped a vehicle on I-20 West. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Feliciano Flores 37, of Houston Texas. “During the traffic stop the deputy was given a consent to search the vehicle.” Sheriff Mike Lee said. “During the search the deputy found 78 lbs. of marijuana with a value of approximately $300,000.” Flores has been charged with aggravated trafficking of marijuana. Bond was set at $100,000 Monday.