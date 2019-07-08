FMSD Back to School Luncheon

The Forest Municipal School District invited members of the community to the Back to School Luncheon at the Forest Elementary School cafeteria on July 31. This event was hosted by the school district, and new district superintendent Dr. Karen Norwood, to celebrate the beginning of the new school year with the local community. Forest schools started classes on Tuesday. Pictured here are Tracy Adcock, FES Principal; Kim Shoemaker, FHS Principal; Dr. Norwood, Tammy Bell, FMSD Assistant Superintendent and Marcus Holbert, HMS Principal.