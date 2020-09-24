Scott Central’s Homecoming Court includes, from front left, Kennedi Patrick, first grade representative; Paisley Rushing, first grade representative; Demetria Wash, senior maid; Kris’Deanna Leatherwood, senior maid; Hannah Grace Horton, senior maid; Julie Gammage, senior maid; Jace Page, first grade representative; Landon Rush, first grade representative. Back Ashanti Murrell, freshmen maid; Jasmine Reed, sophomore maid; Tunisia Wash, Sophomore maid; Bridgett Jobe, Junior maid; Dashayla Earnest, Junior maid; Ja’Mya Henry, Freshmen maid; Ashia Kincaid, Sophomore maid; Y’Breka Lewis, Junior maid; Maysen Cockroft, Junior maid; Aundraya Ealy, Sophomore maid; Kaysha Banks, Freshmen maid; Myquita Bradford, Freshmen maid.