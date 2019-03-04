Local fire fighters complete course

Fire Department members from Forest, Lake, Morton and Sebastopol recently completed a 6-week Emergency Medical Responder course through East Central Community College Workforce Development. The EMR course was hosted by Scott County Emergency Management. Course participants pictured above include Dale Yates, Instructor; Carol Pogue, Kaleb Rice, Cody Devoter, Kayla Kittrell, Jason Kittrell, Wallace Pogue, Jeffery Bradford, Brian Warren, Kenny Stevens, Taylor McCoy, Greg McMillan, Tabatha Gainey, Derrick Jones, Cody Jackson, Donnie Meeks, Caleb Bradford and Baron Gilmore. Not pictured: Shawn Davis, Mikel Snow, Marco Patrick.