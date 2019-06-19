new Garden Club officers

On May 21 the Forest Garden Club announced its new officers for 2019 - 2020. Former vice-president Sanrda Jones officially installed the new officers. The new FGC officers are pictured from left, front row, Lynne Wood, president and Vickie Hester, vice-president. Back, Keith Jones, treasurer; Dana Moore, reporter; Faye Hegwood, historian; Judy Woods, secretary; Glenda Bradshaw, photographer and Carol Thompson, parliamentarian. The Forest Garden Club is an active member of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.