Pictured at the recent grand opening of Olivia Jane, a boutique featuring an array of vendors in downtown Forest, are Tina Adcox, Rebecca Hollingsworth, Olivia Triplett, Renae Savell, Mayor Nancy Chambers, Kelly Davis, Janet Culpepper cutting the ribbon, Stephanie Roberts, Sarah King, Lacy Brantley, Jenny Simmons, Brooke Crenshaw and Becky Faulk among others.