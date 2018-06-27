Roosevelt State Park celebration begins at 8:00 a.m. July 4

Roosevelt State Park will celebrate the 4th of July holiday with numerous activities for parkgoers and will end the night with the traditional fireworks show.

Officials at the park have made plans for a large turnout to celebrate America’s birthday on Wednesday, July 4. The park will have activities all day long and will end the celebration with a fireworks show that evening.

The park will have numerous food vendors and merchants on-site beginning at 8:00 am. The pool and the waterslide will be open from 9:30 am through 5:30 pm.

The annual boat parade is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and the fireworks shows is set to begin between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

There will be a park entry fee of $6.00 per vehicle, not per-person. For more information contact Roosevelt State Park at 601-732-6316.