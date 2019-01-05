Weems Breaks Ground On New Facility

Wed, 05/01/2019 - 10:49am

Weems Community Mental Health Center broke ground on their new $2.5 million 6,000 sq. ft. building that will be located at 1514 Homewood Road in Forest when construction is completed. Weems Executive Director Maurice Bahlmus said, “In serving Scott County clients Weems has outgrown its current facility on Hwy 80 in Forest. The City of Forest and Scott County Board of Supervisors have been extremely helpful in bringing this project forward.” The new facility is targeted to open in the Spring of 2020, and will allow Weems to service over 1,100 Scott County clients. Pictured at the ceremonial groundbreaking are, from left, Russ Andreaechio, Maurice Bahlmus, Weems Executive Director; Tim Sorey Beat 2 Supervisor; Steve Crotwell, Beat 3 Supervisor; Jackie Bradford, Beat 1 Supervisor; Nancy Chambers, City of Forest Mayor; Randy Martin, Vernatta Barton, Evelyn Williams, Weems Newton County Commissioner; Jim Smith, LPK Architects and Alethea Krutz.

 

