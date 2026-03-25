Use of the psychoactive substance has shown promise in helping those suffering from PTSD and opioid withdrawal symptoms.

A bill that will allow for clinical trials of a drug known as Ibogaine has been signed into law by Mississippi’s governor.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R) added his signature to HB 314, putting it into law as of July 1.

The bill allows Mississippi to partner with other states in clinical trials of the drug, which is derived from the root of a plant native to Africa. Clinical trials for Mississippians will take place in-state.

The psychoactive substance has shown promise in other countries in helping people overcome PTSD symptoms and alleviating withdrawals from opioids or other addictive substances. However, since the substance is currently classified as a Schedule I substance under federal law, use of Ibogaine is illegal. As such, those interested in seeking the treatment must travel abroad to places such as to Mexico. It has been reported that one treatment can cost as much as $50,000.

Use of Ibogaine poses medical risks, specifically in relation to the heart. Due to those risks, treatment requires an initial medical evaluation before it is administered, which is also done under medical supervision for safety. Treatment can take as long as 48 hours, which includes the pre-treatment medical exam.

Before the bill was sent to the governor, State Rep. Samuel Creekmore (R) said redundant language was removed concerning the FDA trial application process, making it more fiscally responsible.

“Because we’re partnering with a lead institution in another state, it was not necessary for us to have the complete FDA trial application,” Creekmore said previously.

Under the bill, the state Department of Health would form a consortium of a drug developer, lead university, and hospital to conduct Ibogaine clinical trials, with the goal of obtaining FDA approval for the treatment of opioid use disorders and neurological conditions such as PTSD. Mississippi’s trials would be coordinated with those taking place in other states, such as Texas where that state has already committed to holding its own trials.

-- Article credit to Jeremy Pittari for the Magnolia Tribune --