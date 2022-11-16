Give Thanks

A big congratulations to the Scott Central Rebels on making it to the third round of the 2A playoffs. Scott Central will play at Philadelphia on Friday, November 18th. Congrats also to the Lake Hornets as they play at Velma Jackson in the third round of the playoffs. Good luck and best wishes to both of our Scott County teams. Additionally, SC Senior quarterback Quez Goss was recently selected as the 2022 2A MSHAA Mr. Football, a designation that is well-deserved.

Harperville Baptist Church has several events planned for November. The Youth will continue to meet on Sunday nights from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The Women’s Ministry will have an ornament swap at 6:30 p.m. on November 29th in the fellowship hall. On December 4th, we will have our annual holiday meal following the morning service. We have been enjoying a variety of messages from some very talented and devoted pastors over the past couple of months. It is so refreshing to hear new voices and different perspectives from these different men of God. Please feel welcome to join us for Sunday School at 10:00 a.m. and Worship Service at 11:00 each Sunday.

Next week all Scott County Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Holidays, November 21-25. Enjoy and let us all be humbled and thankful for our many, many blessings!

Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever. 1 Chronicles 16:34.