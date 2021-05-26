We barely made it home safely Sunday afternoon. As a matter of fact, we were run off the road twice and pulled out in front of once in the course of the hour drive from the Ross Barnett Reservoir to Sebastopol. That’s not too bad, I guess, considering how close the ditch was the first time and that the driver behind us almost got it too.

Texting, I feel sure was the culprit of the potential head on collision between my wife’s Rogue and whatever that was that came around the curve in a flash all the way over in our lane in the first incident.

All the more reason to simply sit at home and do nothing this Memorial Day weekend. I wonder how warm it will be? Some reports say the unofficial-start-of-summer weekend could see temperatures pushing 90, and heat-indices around 100.

Gone are the days of kicking off summer with a weekend camping trip or a couple of days at the beach. I think our bodies think they need more time than a day or two to do anything these days.

Years ago we had a pull-behind camper and looked so forward to Memorial Day weekend and a chance to hit the woods. I think I looked forward to it more than my wife or daughter, but we did it anyway. Many times we’d pull the camper up to Coal Bluff on the Pearl River about mid-week and drive in to school and/or work until Saturday arrived.

Most of the time friends David and Suzanne Willis, and their two boys, who lived in Clinton at the time, but have since moved to Brandon, would join for the long weekend.

Somewhere along the way we just stopped doing that. I think probably when my daughter started junior high and had her eye on other weekend activities, or perhaps her summer dance camp interfered, or maybe we just got older and weary of the work it takes to go camping.

For a while I missed it — I suppose I still do to an extent — but year after year the longing for the woods eased and the calling of the beach and those little houses on the Gulf’s sandy shore took hold of me.

It’s easy to remember the year the camper left our driveway for the last time. It was the fall of 2005 after a hurricane named Katrina came calling and the need for housing along the Mississippi Gulf Coast was much more than a need.

We sold our camper to a construction worker that moved it to the coast to live in during reconstruction. I suppose that was a fitting final resting place for the little home on wheels we enjoyed for so long.

At least back in those camping days there were fewer cell phones and texting, I think, was yet to be a road hazard. If it were, I expect I’d probably have run the truck, with camper in tow, up a tree. All that stuff hitched together required a bit more control than what the Rogue needed this past Sunday.

This holiday weekend will be quiet as we have no plans. We closed the pool several years ago after our daughter was grown and gone and it, like the camper, became more of a chore than a joy.

Our pool far exceeded its life expectancy anyway, and the extremely large size of it became more than I wanted to deal with for just the wife and myself.

We didn’t build the pool, it came with the lake house when we bought it in 1997. At that time it didn’t seem big at all. Just right for a family of three with a large extended family of friends and schoolmates. Of course that was 24 years ago and I was 36 and not 60. That, in itself, makes a huge difference.

The pool is now covered and the fun holiday weekends splashing in it are grand memories as are the years at Coal Bluff splashing on the bank of the river.

One day we may rebuild the old “cement pond” into something more manageable for two old folks and an occasional visiting daughter. But for now, for this unofficial start of summer, we’ll just lay back in our deck chairs, fire up the barbecue grill, and sip on a cool drink.

If it does get hot, I have a solution for that as well. Late last year I bought a big ole claw foot tub at auction, and it is out on the deck now painted seafoam green. I’ll fill it with cool water and we can cool off therein if need be. I’ll pretend to be at the river, or at the beach, as I soak in my tub and all will be well again. That’s what I bought it for, and that’s exactly how I intend to use it.

Have a safe and happy holiday, and no texting and driving please.