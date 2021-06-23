Hez Jackson “Jack” Hollingsworth, Jr. was born on February 10, 1933, in Scott County, Mississippi and went to be with his Lord, on June 20, 2021. He was 88 years old.

Jack was raised in the Good Hope Community in Scott County. Upon graduation from high school, he attended East Central Junior College and it was during this time that he married, Shirley Yvonne Tadlock, who predeceased Jack in 1992.

Jack served in the United States Army Reserves as a Military Police Officer in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1956. Upon his return home, Jack obtained his degree in agricultural engineering, as a President’s Scholar, then known as Mississippi State College in 1958.

The next years of Jack’s life were spent raising and supporting his family, while working at B.C. Rogers Poultry where he served in many capacities ranging from engineer to various supervisory and managements positions. During this time, Jack enjoyed farming and traveling with his family and his “Mississippi State” football group.

In 1994, Jack, who by now was affectionately known as “Pop” and living as a “retired gentleman farmer”, married Dorothy Moore Fairchild and a wonderful new BIG family was formed. Pop enjoyed keeping up with everyone in his family, growing a garden every year (and filling numerous freezers with the results), and tending to cows, chickens, and various other farm animals over the years. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Morton where he served as a Deacon. Nothing was left unsaid – his family knew how much he loved them, and he knew how much he was loved.

Pop was predeceased by his parents; Hez Jackson Hollingworth and Leona Ott Hollingsworth; his first wife: Shirley Tadlock Hollingsworth; his brother, Travis Hollingsworth; his sisters, Sadie Daniels, Ina Welch, “Holly” Teague, Lodena Waldrop, and Jean Garrett; one son: Tommy Fairchild; and one son-in-law: Latrelle Ashley.

Survivors include his loving wife: Dorothy Fairchild Hollingsworth; his children: Dena Hollingsworth Gray (Bob) and Hez Lamar Hollingsworth (Suzanne), Charles Fairchild (Jill), Lanee Fairchild Ashley, Melanie Fairchild Crain (Bruce); thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and scores of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton on Monday, June 21, 2021, with a memorial service at First Baptist Church, in Morton, at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Bro. Earl Clark, Bro. Don Lum, and Bro. Tal Vardaman officiated.

Serving as pallbearers were Kyle Keeton, Kade Keeton, Zach Hollingsworth, Robby Gray, Dax Fairchild, Alex Crain and Tyler Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of First Baptist Church, with special recognition of longtime time friend, Mr. Dalton France.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 80 Church St., Morton, MS 39117.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 3555 Hwy. 80, Morton, MS.

